PS2 First-Person Shooter May Finally Return as PS6 Launch Game After 13-Year Hiatus

A PS2 first-person shooter may finally be poised to return, potentially as a PS6 launch game, after a 13-year hiatus. That said, if it does return, it’s not going to be via the original developer. In fact, it probably won’t be a PlayStation developer working on the PlayStation series at all.

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In addition to being interested in reviving Sly Cooper, PlayStation is reportedly interested in reviving Guerrilla Games’ first-person shooter series, Killzone, aka the series it was known for before it made Horizon, and a series that has been on ice because of Horizon. According to a new report — which comes the way of leaker ‘thisiserfan’ — PlayStation is taking pitches for a new Killzone. If true, this would signal Guerrilla Games is not making it; otherwise, it wouldn’t need pitches.

This report lines up, but also contradicts a previous report from September. Last month, it was reported that a new Killzone had already been greenlit by Sony. This is the previous report that contradicts the report above, which claims nothing has been greenlit yet. Where the two line up, though, is that Guerrilla Games isn’t making it. The previous report noted they suspect Polish developer People Can Fly is making it. For those unfamiliar with this developer, it is best known for the following trio of games: 2011’s Bulletstorm, 2013’s Gears of War Judgment, and 2021’s Outriders.

PS6 Launch Title

The last time we saw Killzone, it was in 2013 when Guerrilla Games released Killzone: Shadow Fall as a PS4 launch game. Now, if the initial report is accurate and PlayStation is still in the pitch stage, there is no chance a new game will be ready in time for the PS6 launch. If the second report is accurate, though, the timelines could end up lining up. Whatever the case, if a new Killzone happens, it will be a PS6 game. It may end up being a cross-gen release that also comes to PS5, but it will primarily be a PS6 game. All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information, and it’s laced with speculation as well.

As for the series, for those who need a refresher, Killzone is a six-game series that debuted in 2004 on the PS2, billed as “the Halo killer.” Only it never was that. Over the six installments, the series experienced moderate success, but never got anywhere near this level.

After the 2004 debut came the first spin-off in 2006. This game was Killzone: Liberation for the PSP. Then came Killzone 2 in 2009 via the PS3. Then came Killzone 3 in 2011. And then in 2013, the spin-off Killzone: Mercenary was released for the PS Vita as the only game in the series not made by Guerrilla Games, while in the same year Guerrilla Games released the fourth mainline game, the aforementioned Killzone: Shadow Fall.