New PS2 Data Revealed Over 10 Years After Discontinuation

New data tied to Sony's PlayStation 2 console has been revealed well over 10 years after the platform was discontinued. Following its initial release in 2000, the PS2 stuck around for a period of 13 years before Sony eventually opted to end its production in 2013. Throughout this run, the second PlayStation console is known to have sold at an incredibly high rate and became the best-selling video game hardware in history. Despite reaching this threshold, though, Sony itself never provided specifics when it comes to the number of PS2 consoles that were sold upon the end of the platform's run. Now, that info has finally been revealed, and it's even higher than expected.

Shared during the latest edition of PlayStation's official podcas, exiting boss of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, appeared on the show to talk about his career at the company. In the process, Ryan briefly mentioned the PlayStation 2 and stated that the console had sold 160 million units in its lifespan. Previously, Sony had only announced that the PS2 had surpassed 155 million units but never provided finalized numbers beyond this. As a result, this figure from Ryan is new information and confirms that the PS2 is the first console to have ever hit the 160 million mark.

For the time being, the PlayStation 2 remains the top-selling console ever by a pretty hefty margin. However, the Nintendo Switch has slowly been gaining on the PS2 over the past few years and is nearing the point where it will have sold 140 million units. By comparison to other PlayStation platforms, the PS4 is the second best-selling hardware ever released by Sony and sits at 117 million. The PS5 is currently on a trajectory to outpace the PS4, but it still has only reached 50 million units for the time being.

Do you think any other video game console will surpass this mark that has been made by the PS2? And if so, which console do you think stands the best chance?