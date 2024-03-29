Three PlayStation Games Just Randomly Disappeared From PS Store

Three PlayStation games just randomly disappeared from the PlayStation Store, which means PS4 and PS5 users can no longer buy any of the games. One of the games is a PS2 game, the second is a PS3 game, and the third is a PS Vita game. None are particularly relevant in 2024, but they all do come from a major publishing partner of PlayStation, Bandai Namco.

More specifically, on the North America PSN the following games have vasnished: Tales of Xillia 2, Hearts R, and Symphonia Chronciles. What's odd is Europe PSN has a different list, featuring: Hearts R, Graces F, and Zestiria. Whether any of these games will return, remains to be seen, but each has been yanked from PSN at the moment of writing this.

Also at the moment of writing this, neither implicated party -- Bandai Namco nor PlayStation -- have commented on the situation, leaving fans with nothing but panic and speculation. Considering all of these games come from the "Tales of" series suggests there could be more delistings from this series in the future.

Why these games would be pulled, we don't know. There are no online elements forcing them off the storefront, which really only leaves two possibilities. One of these possibilities is that there is an issue of expiring licenses, presumably involving music. It is also possible they have been removed in anticipation of some form of re-release of each product. That said, we will be sure to monitor the situation for any developments. And if there any updates, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. At this point though, the silence is telling. If there was going to be any word from Bandai Namco, or even PlayStation, it probably would have already been communicated.

