Fan-Favorite PS2 Game Returns Tomorrow on PS4 and PS5

A fan-favorite PS2 and PSP game returns tomorrow with a new release on PS4 and PS5. For those subscribed to PS Plus Premium, the game will be free. Everyone else, including other PlayStation Plus subscribers, will have to fork over $9.99 to get their hands on the 2009 game in 2024. If you weren't alive or gaming back in 2009, it was a pretty great year.

It was a year that saw the likes of Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, Street Fighter IV, Batman: Arkham Asylum, Bayonetta, Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time, Braid, Mirror's Edge, Brutal Legend, Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony, Persona 4, Empire: Total War, Plants vs. Zombies, New Super Mario Bros. Wii, inFamous, Shadow Complex, Battlefield 1943, Resident Evil 5, Halo 3: ODST, Left 4 Dead 2, Killzone 2, Demon's Souls, Borderlands, Assassin's Creed 2, and Dragon Age Origins. The list goes on, but you get the point: it was one of the best years in gaming history. So many big hitters came out, quite a few notable games flew under the radar. One of these games was Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier.

Unlike previous games in the series, this installment in the Jak and Daxter series -- the sixth and final game in the series -- was not made by Naughty Dog, but High Impact Games, which has been defunct since 2012. Upon release on PS2 and PSP game, the game garnered mixed reviews, settling at a 72 on Metacritic. This is perhaps the main reason it flew under the radar in 2009. Whatever the case, you will get another chance to play it starting tomorrow as it the aforementioned release. And when it re-releases, it will be via an 'enhanced version," complete with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

"Jak and Daxter are back in an adventure that picks up the action where the previous trilogy left off," reads an official blurb about the game provided by PlayStation. "Whether battling Sky Pirates in a customizable aircraft or blasting Aeropans with the punishing Gunstaff, their journey will take them beyond the edge of the Brink-and into a war bigger than they could have imagined."

