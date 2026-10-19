PS2 and Original Xbox Games Now Available for $1 on Steam

A pair of PS2 and original Xbox games are now available on Steam for $1. In fact, in the case of one of these nostalgic games, it is available for $0.97. One of these two games was released in 2002, two years into the PS2 and Xbox era. The other came in 2005, closer to the end of it. Neither was particularly popular, but became cult hits in the years to come. Other than this, both have the commonality that they have been reduced in price so much they might as well be free, but these price reductions are not permanent, similarly to a new discount on one of the best 3D platformers ever released on the PS2, which is currently $1.49.

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One of these two games is Indigo Prophecy, released in 2005 by developer Quantic Dream and publisher Atari. This was the former’s sophomore release following 1999’s The Nomad Soul, and its final release before signing a three-game deal with PlayStation, which would produce: 2010’s Heavy Rain, 2013’s Beyond: Two Souls, and 2018’s Detroit: Become Human. The studio hasn’t created a single game since, but is actively working on a Star Wars game named Star Wars Eclipse. That said, it’s not the 2005 original available for this price, but the 2015 remaster, which has been discounted by Fortuna Digital to $1 until October 29.

The other game is Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain, a 2002 release from developer Crystal Dynamics — best known for the Tomb Raider series — and publisher Eidos Interactive. This was the fourth title in the Legacy of Kain series, and a sequel to 1996’s Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain specifically, which makes it harder to jump into as an entry point compared to a standalone experience like Indigo Prophecy. All of that said, a Steam code for it is currently $0.97 on the Humble Store until October 22.

Below, you can read more about each game and find trailers for each game as well:

Indigo Prophecy

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Indigo Prophecy is an action-adventure game with a branching narrative that heavily changes depending on player choices. Upon release, it earned an 85 on Metacritic.

For those who don’t know anything about it, it is a paranormal thriller set in New York City, which has been rocked by a series of mysterious murders that follow the same pattern: ordinary people going insane and randomly killing strangers in public. In the game, you play both sides of this murder conspiracy being driven by supernatural forces.

Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain

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Blood Omen 2 is an action-adventure game that earned a wide range of scores back in the day, depending on the platform. The best of these scores was the original Xbox version, which came in at 76 on Metacritic.

The game follows the journey of Kain, who has reawakened in a world he barely recognizes after being cast down from power by a mysterious warlord centuries ago. With his armies gone and most of his vampire brethren killed, he is one of the last of his kind, and he’s seeking vengeance for everything stolen from him.