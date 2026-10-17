Classic PS2 Game Now Available on PS5 for $1.49

A classic PS2 game is now available on the PlayStation Store for PS5 and PS4 users for just $1.49. At this price point, the PS2 classic from 2005 is one of the cheapest games on the PlayStation Store. The majority of other games in this price range are inconsequential, if not downright shovelware. This PS2 game is one of the best PS2 games of its year. Better yet, it holds up quite well for a 21-year-old game, and this is partially because it is an action-adventure 3D platformer hybrid. Generally speaking, compared to many other genres, 3D platformers hold up well, though that may simply be because they are extra nostalgic and representative of the era in general.

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Between now and October 22 — and in addition to a forgotten PS2 classic — PS4 and PS5 users can grab, via the PlayStation Store, Double Fine Productions and Majesco’s Psychonauts. Not only does this classic hold up pretty well in 2026, but it’s made relevant by Psychonauts 2, its sequel, and one of the best games of 2021. It’s also on PS5, but nowhere near this cheap.

Upon release, the original Psychonauts was notably a console exclusive for the original Xbox. Later in the same year, though, it came to PS2, which is how PlayStation fans became familiar with it. Upon release, it earned an 87 on Metacritic, but it never sold terribly well, earning it a cult-classic status in the years to come. In 2026, it’s not as novel as it was when it launched, for a variety of reasons, but Psychonauts stood out firmly back in the mid-2000s as one of its most unique games.

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A Unique 3D Platformer

For those completely unfamiliar with the 3D platformer meets action-adventure game, it follows the story of Razputin, a young psychic, in his quest to join an elite group of international psychic secret agents known as the Psychonauts. To do this, he breaks into their secret training facility, aka Whispering Rock Psychic Summer Camp. The camp isn’t as it appears, though, and soon Raz and his fellow campers are kidnapped by a mysterious villain, along with their brains. Now, Raz must retrieve these lost brains by projecting himself into them.

Those on PS5 or PS4 who decide to check out this PS2 classic now that it is basically free on the PlayStation Store should expect around 10 to 15 hours, depending primarily on how much the side content is engaged with. Completionists, meanwhile, will need more like 20 hours with the PS2 classic.

If this PS2 nostalgia isn’t your type of PS2 nostalgia, the good news is there’s no shortage of the latter. To this end, a classic series not seen since the PS2 era recently got a stealth release on the PlayStation Store.