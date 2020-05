New PlayStation Store Sale Discounts Hundreds of Great PS4 Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched yet another PlayStation Store sale discounting hundreds of PS4 games. The latest promotional sale to hit the digital storefront is dubbed the "Hidden Gems" sale, which is exactly what it sounds like it. The promotion features nearly 300 discounted games, and there's almost zero filler. That said, if you're looking for the latest and hottest games, then this sale is unlikely to tickle your fancy. While there are some big games included, like Destiny 2, Control, and more, the sale is largely focused on smaller gamers you may have missed, hence the name.

As always, you can find a link to the actual sale page at the bottom of the article. Meanwhile, below this you will find a curated list of the most notable discounts, organized by price, and then ordered alphabetically.

That said, if nothing here gets your wallet excited, don't forget to check out the other, more massive PlayStation Store currently live that discounts every game featured to under $20. Also, don't forget to peep the new Deal of the Week on the storefront, which is for one of 2019's best-selling games.