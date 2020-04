New PlayStation 4 Store Sale Has Hundreds of Games All Under $20

The PlayStation Store has launched a brand new sale, discounting hundreds of PS4 games to less than $20. That's right, you can currently nab 361 PS4 games, all for less than $20 each. This includes new 2019 releases like Rage 2 and Blasphemous, as well as entries in big series like Star Wars, Darksiders, Fallout, Dishonored, Wolfenstein, WWE 2K, Hitman, Call of Duty, Injustice, and many more. And unlike most PlayStation Store sales, the filler is at a minimum.

As always, you can find a link to the store page at the bottom of the article. Meanwhile, right above that you will find a curated list of the promotion's best deals, organized by price, and then placed in alphabetical order. Accompanying this is not only the game's titles and current price, but how much you're saving.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long this new promotion will be live, so if you see something you like, be sure to cop it sooner rather than later.