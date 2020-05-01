New PlayStation Store "Deal of the Week" Is for One of 2019's Most Popular PS4 Games

✖

After a brief absence, Sony Interactive Entertainment has brought back PlayStation Store's "Deal of the Week" promotion, and it has done so by offering one of 2019's most popular games at its cheapest PlayStation Store rate yet. More specifically, PlayStation has teamed up with Electronic Arts to offer FIFA 20 for 70% off, which brings the game down from $60 to just $18.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long this offer will be available, but we do know it's a very limited time offer, meaning if it tickles your fancy you should cop it sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, if you're looking for the Deluxe Edition or any other premium edition of the game, they are available, but not as part of this new Deal of the Week promotion. In other words, you're going to have to splash the normal amount of cash for any upgraded version of the game.

"Powered by Frostbite, EA Sports FIFA 20 for PlayStation 4 brings two sides of The World’s Game to life - the prestige of the professional stage and an all-new authentic street football experience in EA Sports Volta Football," reads an official pitch of the game. "FIFA 20 innovates across the game, Football Intelligence unlocks an unprecedented platform for gameplay realism, FIFA Ultimate Team offers more ways to build your dream squad, and EA Sports Volta Football returns the game to the street, with an authentic form of small-sided football."

In addition to PS4, FIFA 20 is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of FIFA 21, but it's expected this will change soon.

