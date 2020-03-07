7 PS4 Games Less Than $7 for a Limited Time

You can currently grab not one, but seven great PS4 games over on the PlayStation Store for less than $50. Right now, the PlayStation Store is hosting a few sales. One of these features 300 games all discounted under $15. Meanwhile, the other one features “double” savings on a a variety of PS4’s best games. If you haven’t checked out these sales yet, you should. There’s a variety of steals and deals. That said, if you’re on the tightest of tight budgets, don’t worry, we have some games for you. More specifically, seven games all under $7 for a limited time. How limited this window is, isn’t disclosed. So, if you see something you like, be sure to cop sooner rather than later.

Of course, if you’re looking for the console’s latest games, you won’t find any below. In order for a game to be discounted to under $7, it usually has to be out for awhile. That said, there is one 2019 release featured, and it’s a great buy for fans of horror.

DISHONORED

“Arkane Studios’ Dishonored, winner of over 100 Game of the Year awards, and all of its additional content come to the next generation in Dishonored Definitive Edition! With Dishonored’s flexible combat system, creatively eliminate your targets as you combine the supernatural abilities, weapons and unusual gadgets at your disposal. “Void Walker’s Arsenal” offers unique character bonuses, additional bone charm slots, and more that will aid you in pursuit of revenge. Enter the world of the Outsider in ‘Dunwall City Trials’ where you will put your combat, stealth and mobility skills to the test. Finally, play as the legendary assassin Daud in ‘The Knife of Dunwall’ and ‘The Brigmore Witches.’”

Price: $6.79 — LINK

DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED

“The year is 2029, and mechanically augmented humans have been deemed outcasts, segregated from the rest of society. Now an elite covert agent, Adam Jensen is forced to operate in a world that has grown to despise his kind. Armed with an arsenal of state-of-the-art weapons and augmentations, he must choose the right approach, along with who to trust, in order to unravel a vast worldwide conspiracy.”

Price: $4.19 — LINK

THE EVIL WITHIN

“Developed by Shinji Mikami and the talented team at Tango Gameworks, The Evil Within embodies the meaning of pure survival horror. Highly-crafted environments, horrifying anxiety, and an intricate story are combined to create an immersive world that will bring you to the height of tension. With limited resources at your disposal, you’ll fight for survival and experience profound fear in this perfect blend of horror and action.”

Price: $5.99 — LINK

FAR CRY 4

“In Far Cry 4, players find themselves in Kyrat, a breathtaking, perilous and wild region of the Himalayas struggling under the regime of a despotic self-appointed king. Using a vast array of weapons, vehicles, and animals, players will write their own story across an exotic open-world landscape.”

Price: $6.59 — LINK

THE WOLF AMONG US

“The Wolf Among Us, a five episode series from the creators of the 2012 Game of the Year: The Walking Dead. Fairytale characters are being murdered in this hard-boiled, violent and mature thriller based on the award-winning Fables comic book series (DC Comics/Vertigo) by Bill Willingham. As Bigby Wolf – THE big bad wolf – you will discover that a brutal, bloody murder is just a taste of things to come in a game series where your every decision can have enormous consequences.”

Price: $4.94 — LINK

DARKWOOD (2019 RELEASE)

“Darkwood is a challenging survival horror that does not rely on jump scares. Craft weapons, prepare traps, fortify hideouts – you will explore and scavenge the eerie forests of the Soviet Bloc by day, then hunker down in your hideout at night. With nightmarish forces corrupting the woods, wait and pray for the sun to come up the next morning. Wade through the grueling, bizarre world of Darkwood and delve into the creepiest secrets of its inhabitants to escape the infested land before it destroys your body and consumes your mind.”

Price: $6.49 — LINK

STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT ULTIMATE EDITION

“Feeling the ominous thud of an AT-AT stomping down on the frozen tundra of Hoth. Rebel forces firing blasters as Imperial speeder bikes zip through the lush forests of Endor. Intense dogfights between squadrons of X-wings and TIE fighters filling the skies. Immerse yourself in the epic STAR WARS battles you’ve always dreamed of and create new heroic moments of your own in STAR WARS Battlefront.”

Price: $5.99 — LINK

