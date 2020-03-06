New PlayStation Store Sale Offers Huge Savings on PS4's Biggest Games

A new PlayStation Store sale is here with huge savings on some of PS4's greatest games. More specifically, Sony Interactive Entertainment has pushed live yet another promotional sale. This time it's a new "Double Discounts" sale, which offers double the discounts if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber. Without the double discount, the sale is actually quite underwhelming, but with it, it's easily one of the best PlayStation Store sales of the year.

As always, you can find a link to the sale at the bottom of the article, alongside more information about upcoming PS5 games. Meanwhile, if you don't have the time or desire to sift through the entire sale yourself, don't worry, we have you covered. Below, you can find a curated list of the promotion's best deals, organized in alphabetical order.

Note: It's important to remember the following prices are after the "double discount" has been added. If you're not a PlayStation Plus subscriber, or if you're not signed into your account, the final price will look different.

(Photo: Gearbox)

Anthem -- $12 -- Save 80 percent

Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition -- $14 -- Save 8- percent

Ash of Gods: Redemption -- $18 -- Save 40 percent (2020 release)

Battlefield 1 -- $8 -- Save 60 percent

Battlefield: Hardline -- $4 -- Save 80 percent

Battlefield V -- $12 -- Save 70 percent

Black Desert -- $15 -- Save 50 percent

BLACKSAD: Under The Skin -- $25 -- Save 50 percent

Blasphemous -- $15 -- Save 40 percent

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition -- $50 -- Save 50 percent

Bound by Flame -- $4 -- Save 80 percent

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition -- $8 -- Save 80 percent

Burnout Paradise Remastered -- $8 -- Save 60 percent

Call of Cthulhu -- $12 -- Save 70 percent

Carnival Games VR -- $5 -- Save 76 percent

Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition -- $12 -- Save 70 percent

Darksiders III -- $18 -- Save 70 percent

Dead Cells -- $15 -- Save 40 percent

(Photo: Motion Twin)

Dead Island Definitive Collection -- $12 -- Save 60 percent

Dead Island Definitive Edition -- $8 -- Save 60 percent

Dead Island: Retro Revenge -- $2 -- Save 60 percent

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition -- $8 -- Save 60 percent

Dead Rising Triple Pack -- $18 -- Save 70 percent

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided -- $4 -- Save 86 percent

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition -- $6 -- Save 86 percent

Devil May Cry HD Collection -- $15 -- Save 50 percent

DiRT Rally 2.0 -- $18 -- Save 70 percent

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle -- $18 -- Save 70 percent

Dishonored Definitive Edition -- $7 -- Save 66 percent

Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition -- $24 -- Save 60 percent

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition -- $10 -- Save 75 percent

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen -- $12 -- Save 60 percent

Dying Light -- $10 -- Save 50 percent

EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition -- $9 -- Save 70 percent

F1 2019 -- $18 -- Save 70 percent

(Photo: Ubisoft)

Fallout 4 -- $14 -- Save 60 percent

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition -- $36 -- Save 40 percent

Far Cry New Dawn + Far Cry 5 -- $40 -- Save 60 percent

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition -- $20 -- Save 60 percent

For Honor -- $7 -- Save 75 percent

For Honor Complete Edition -- $25 -- Save 70 percent

Gang Beasts -- $12 -- Save 40 percent

GTAV: Premium Online Edition and Great White Shark Card -- $29 -- Save 36 percent

Homefront: The Revolution -- $6 -- Save 70 percent

Injustice 2 -- $12 -- Save 70 percent

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition -- $6 -- Save 70 percent

Just Cause 3: XXL Edition -- $7 -- Save 76 percent

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition -- $10 -- Save 76 percent

Kingdom Come: Deliverance -- $12 -- Save 60 percent

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition -- $16 -- Save 60 percent

JUMANJI: The Video Game -- $20 -- Save 50 percent

Jurassic World Evolution -- $15 -- Save 75 percent

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files -- $15 -- Save 50 percent

Madden NFL 20 -- $24 -- Save 60 percent

(Photo: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Mortal Kombat 11 -- $24 -- Save 60 percent

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack -- $16 -- Save 60 percent

Mortal Kombat X -- $8 -- Save 60 percent

Murdered Soul Suspect -- $2 -- Save 90 percent

MXGP 2019 - The Official Motocross Videogame -- $25 -- Save 50 percent

NBA 2K20 Legend Edition -- $32 -- Save 68 percent

Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle -- $12 -- Save 80 percent

Observer -- $12 -- Save 60 percent

OKAMI HD -- $10 -- Save 50 percent

Onimusha: Warlords -- $12 -- Save 40 percent

Overcooked -- $7 -- Save 60 percent

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight -- $15 -- Save 50 percent

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight -- $15 -- Save 50 percent

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy -- $15 -- Save 50 percent

Plague Inc: Evolved -- $6 -- Save 60 percent

(Photo: PUBG Corporation)

PUBG -- $10 -- Save 68 percent

Portal Knights -- $8 -- Save 60 percent

Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition -- $10 -- Save 74 percent

Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle -- $17 -- Save 74 percent

Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle -- $8 -- Save 80 percent

Resident Evil Triple Pack -- $24 -- Save 60 percent

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration -- $8 -- Save 83 percent

Rocket League -- $10 -- Save 50 percent

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell -- $3 -- Save 80 percent

Saints Row IV Re-Elected -- $4 -- Save 80 percent

Sherlock Holmes : The Devil's Daughter -- $25 -- Save 50 percent

Sniper Elite 4 -- $12 -- Save 80 percent

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered -- $14 -- Save 60 percent

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts -- $24 -- Save 40 percent

South Park: The Fractured but Whole -- $15 -- Save 50 percent

South Park™: The Stick of Truth -- $9 -- Save 70 percent

South Park: The Video Game Collection -- $23 -- Save 60 percent

Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition -- $14 -- Save 70 percent

Space Hulk: Tactics -- $9 -- Save 70 percent

Star Trek: Bridge Crew -- $10 -- Save 60 percent

STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition -- $6 -- Save 70 percent

STAR WARS Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast -- $6 -- Save 40 percent

Stellaris: Console Edition -- $16 -- Save 60 percent

Surviving Mars -- $12 -- Save 60 percent

Terminator: Resistance -- $16 -- Save 60 percent

Terraria: PS4 Edition -- $6 -- Save 70 percent

Mass Effect Andromeda + Dragon Age Inqusition -- $12 -- Save 80 percent

The Escapists 2 -- $7 -- Save 66 percent

The Sinking City -- $24 -- Save 60 percent

Titanfall 2 -- $8 -- Save 60 percent

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition -- $6 -- Save 80 percent

(Photo: Ubisoft)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint -- $20 -- Save 67 percent

Tropico -- $30 -- Save 50 percent

Unravel -- $4 -- Save 80 percent

Unravel Two -- $6 -- Save 70 percent

Watch Dogs 2 -- $12 -- Save 70 percent

We Happy Few -- $12 -- Save 80 percent

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition -- $24 -- Save 70 percent

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition -- $20 -- Save 50 percent

World War Z -- $12 -- Save 70 percent

WRC Collection -- $22 -- Save 80 percent

WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition -- $29 -- Save 68 percent

SALE LINK

