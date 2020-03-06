New PlayStation Store Sale Offers Huge Savings on PS4's Biggest Games
A new PlayStation Store sale is here with huge savings on some of PS4's greatest games. More specifically, Sony Interactive Entertainment has pushed live yet another promotional sale. This time it's a new "Double Discounts" sale, which offers double the discounts if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber. Without the double discount, the sale is actually quite underwhelming, but with it, it's easily one of the best PlayStation Store sales of the year.
As always, you can find a link to the sale at the bottom of the article, alongside more information about upcoming PS5 games. Meanwhile, if you don't have the time or desire to sift through the entire sale yourself, don't worry, we have you covered. Below, you can find a curated list of the promotion's best deals, organized in alphabetical order.
Note: It's important to remember the following prices are after the "double discount" has been added. If you're not a PlayStation Plus subscriber, or if you're not signed into your account, the final price will look different.0comments
- Anthem -- $12 -- Save 80 percent
- Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition -- $14 -- Save 8- percent
- Ash of Gods: Redemption -- $18 -- Save 40 percent (2020 release)
- Battlefield 1 -- $8 -- Save 60 percent
- Battlefield: Hardline -- $4 -- Save 80 percent
- Battlefield V -- $12 -- Save 70 percent
- Black Desert -- $15 -- Save 50 percent
- BLACKSAD: Under The Skin -- $25 -- Save 50 percent
- Blasphemous -- $15 -- Save 40 percent
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition -- $50 -- Save 50 percent
- Bound by Flame -- $4 -- Save 80 percent
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition -- $8 -- Save 80 percent
- Burnout Paradise Remastered -- $8 -- Save 60 percent
- Call of Cthulhu -- $12 -- Save 70 percent
- Carnival Games VR -- $5 -- Save 76 percent
- Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition -- $12 -- Save 70 percent
- Darksiders III -- $18 -- Save 70 percent
- Dead Cells -- $15 -- Save 40 percent
- Dead Island Definitive Collection -- $12 -- Save 60 percent
- Dead Island Definitive Edition -- $8 -- Save 60 percent
- Dead Island: Retro Revenge -- $2 -- Save 60 percent
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition -- $8 -- Save 60 percent
- Dead Rising Triple Pack -- $18 -- Save 70 percent
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided -- $4 -- Save 86 percent
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition -- $6 -- Save 86 percent
- Devil May Cry HD Collection -- $15 -- Save 50 percent
- DiRT Rally 2.0 -- $18 -- Save 70 percent
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle -- $18 -- Save 70 percent
- Dishonored Definitive Edition -- $7 -- Save 66 percent
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition -- $24 -- Save 60 percent
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition -- $10 -- Save 75 percent
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen -- $12 -- Save 60 percent
- Dying Light -- $10 -- Save 50 percent
- EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition -- $9 -- Save 70 percent
- F1 2019 -- $18 -- Save 70 percent
- Fallout 4 -- $14 -- Save 60 percent
- Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition -- $36 -- Save 40 percent
- Far Cry New Dawn + Far Cry 5 -- $40 -- Save 60 percent
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition -- $20 -- Save 60 percent
- For Honor -- $7 -- Save 75 percent
- For Honor Complete Edition -- $25 -- Save 70 percent
- Gang Beasts -- $12 -- Save 40 percent
- GTAV: Premium Online Edition and Great White Shark Card -- $29 -- Save 36 percent
- Homefront: The Revolution -- $6 -- Save 70 percent
- Injustice 2 -- $12 -- Save 70 percent
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition -- $6 -- Save 70 percent
- Just Cause 3: XXL Edition -- $7 -- Save 76 percent
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition -- $10 -- Save 76 percent
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance -- $12 -- Save 60 percent
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition -- $16 -- Save 60 percent
- JUMANJI: The Video Game -- $20 -- Save 50 percent
- Jurassic World Evolution -- $15 -- Save 75 percent
- L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files -- $15 -- Save 50 percent
- Madden NFL 20 -- $24 -- Save 60 percent
- Mortal Kombat 11 -- $24 -- Save 60 percent
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack -- $16 -- Save 60 percent
- Mortal Kombat X -- $8 -- Save 60 percent
- Murdered Soul Suspect -- $2 -- Save 90 percent
- MXGP 2019 - The Official Motocross Videogame -- $25 -- Save 50 percent
- NBA 2K20 Legend Edition -- $32 -- Save 68 percent
- Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle -- $12 -- Save 80 percent
- Observer -- $12 -- Save 60 percent
- OKAMI HD -- $10 -- Save 50 percent
- Onimusha: Warlords -- $12 -- Save 40 percent
- Overcooked -- $7 -- Save 60 percent
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight -- $15 -- Save 50 percent
- Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight -- $15 -- Save 50 percent
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy -- $15 -- Save 50 percent
- Plague Inc: Evolved -- $6 -- Save 60 percent
- PUBG -- $10 -- Save 68 percent
- Portal Knights -- $8 -- Save 60 percent
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition -- $10 -- Save 74 percent
- Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle -- $17 -- Save 74 percent
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle -- $8 -- Save 80 percent
- Resident Evil Triple Pack -- $24 -- Save 60 percent
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration -- $8 -- Save 83 percent
- Rocket League -- $10 -- Save 50 percent
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell -- $3 -- Save 80 percent
- Saints Row IV Re-Elected -- $4 -- Save 80 percent
- Sherlock Holmes : The Devil's Daughter -- $25 -- Save 50 percent
- Sniper Elite 4 -- $12 -- Save 80 percent
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered -- $14 -- Save 60 percent
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts -- $24 -- Save 40 percent
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole -- $15 -- Save 50 percent
- South Park™: The Stick of Truth -- $9 -- Save 70 percent
- South Park: The Video Game Collection -- $23 -- Save 60 percent
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition -- $14 -- Save 70 percent
- Space Hulk: Tactics -- $9 -- Save 70 percent
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew -- $10 -- Save 60 percent
- STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition -- $6 -- Save 70 percent
- STAR WARS Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast -- $6 -- Save 40 percent
- Stellaris: Console Edition -- $16 -- Save 60 percent
- Surviving Mars -- $12 -- Save 60 percent
- Terminator: Resistance -- $16 -- Save 60 percent
- Terraria: PS4 Edition -- $6 -- Save 70 percent
- Mass Effect Andromeda + Dragon Age Inqusition -- $12 -- Save 80 percent
- The Escapists 2 -- $7 -- Save 66 percent
- The Sinking City -- $24 -- Save 60 percent
- Titanfall 2 -- $8 -- Save 60 percent
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition -- $6 -- Save 80 percent
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint -- $20 -- Save 67 percent
- Tropico -- $30 -- Save 50 percent
- Unravel -- $4 -- Save 80 percent
- Unravel Two -- $6 -- Save 70 percent
- Watch Dogs 2 -- $12 -- Save 70 percent
- We Happy Few -- $12 -- Save 80 percent
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition -- $24 -- Save 70 percent
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition -- $20 -- Save 50 percent
- World War Z -- $12 -- Save 70 percent
- WRC Collection -- $22 -- Save 80 percent
- WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition -- $29 -- Save 68 percent
