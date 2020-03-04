New PlayStation Store Sale Features 300 PS4 Games All Under $15
A new PlayStation Store sale is here, and this one features over 300 PS4 games all under $15. That's right, if you need something new to play on your PlayStation 4, but are currently on a budget, then this new sale is for you. That said, if you're looking for the biggest or newest games, you may be a bit disappointed. After all, this is an under $15 sale, so new games and big games aren't as common as they are in some other sales.
As always, you can find a link to the sale at the bottom of the article. However, if you don't have the time or the desire to sift through countless games for all the good and notable deals, don't worry, you don't have to. Below, you can find a curated list of the promotion's best sales, organized in alphabetical order.
Lastly, if none of these games tickle your fancy, don't forget to check out our latest Out This Week, which provides a quick rundown of every salient new game releasing this week not only on PS4, but all platforms. Meanwhile, for more on the future of PlayStation, peep our new article that features every confirmed PS5 game so far.
- 7th Sector -- $14 -- Save 30 percent -- 2020 Release
- Amnesia Collection -- $6 -- Save 80 percent
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy -- $10 -- Save 60 percent
- Assassin’s Creed: IV Black Flag -- $9 -- Save 70 percent
- Assassin’s Creed Unit -- $9 -- Save 70 percent
- Assetto Corsa -- $7 -- Save 75 percent
- Batman: The Enemy Within - The Complete Season -- $5 -- Save 67 percent
- Batman: The Telltale Series - The Complete Season -- $5 -- Save 67 percent
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle -- $10 -- Save 50 percent
- Cars 3: Driven to Win -- $10 -- Save 75 percent
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood -- $10 -- Save 50 percent
- Child of Light -- $4 -- Save 75 percent
- Citizens of Earth -- $4 -- Save 70 percent
- ClusterTruck -- $4 -- Save 75 percent
- Contra Anniversary Collection -- $10 -- Save 50 percent -- 2019 Release
- Darkest Dungeon -- $10 -- Save 60 percent
- Darkwood -- $7 -- Save 50 -- 2019 Release
- Daylight -- $3 -- Save 80 percent
- Dead Rising 2 Off The Record -- $6 -- Save 70 percent
- Dead Rising 2 -- $6 -- Save 70 percent
- Dead Rising -- $6 -- Save 70 percent
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition -- $7 -- Save 70 percent
- Dishonored 2 -- $12 -- Save 70 percent
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider -- $10 -- Save 60 percent
- Don't Starve Mega Pack -- $11 -- Save 60 percent
- Dragon's Crown Pro -- $10 -- Save 50 percent
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour -- $10 -- Save 50 percent
- Elite Dangerous -- $12 -- Save 60 percent
- Everspace -- $8 -- Save 70 percent
- Far Cry 4 -- $7 -- Save 67 percent
- Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol. 2 -- $7 -- Save 50 percent
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves -- $7 -- Save 50 percent
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered -- $15 -- Save 50 percent -- 2019 Release
- Graveyard Keeper -- $7 -- Save 60 percent -- 2019 Release
- Grow Home -- $4 -- Save 50 percent
- Hello Neighbor -- $7 -- Save 75 percent
- Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek -- $6 -- Save 80 percent
- HITMAN - Game of the Year Edition -- $10 -- Save 83 percent
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition -- $7 -- Save 50 percent
- Hue -- $4 -- Save 75 percent
- How to Survive 2 -- $4 -- Save 75 percent
- Inside -- $8 -- Save 60 percent
- Life is Strange Complete Season -- $4 -- Save 80 percent
- Limbo -- $5 -- Save 45 percent
- Mad Max -- $10 -- Save 50 percent
- Mega Man Legacy Collection -- $6 -- Save 60 percent
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 -- $10 -- Save 50 percent
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection -- $10 -- Save 50 percent
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 -- $10 -- Save 50 percent
- Metal Slug 3 -- $6 -- Save 60 percent
- Metal Slug Anthology -- $6 -- Save 70 percent
- Metal Slug XX -- $10 -- Save 50 percent
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore -- $7 -- Save 75 percent
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 -- $7 -- Save 75 percent
- Payday 2: Crimewave Editiion -- $3 -- Save 85 percent
- Payday 2: Crimewave Collection -- $6 -- Save 80 percent
- Prison Architect: PlayStation4 Edition -- $7 -- Save 70 percent
- Rayman Legends -- $5 -- Save 75 percent
- Resident Evil -- $8 -- Save 60 percent
- Resident Evil 0 -- $8 -- Save 60 percent
- Resident Evil 4 -- $8 -- Save 60 percent
- Resident Evil 5 -- $8 -- Save 60 percent
- Resident Evil 6 -- $8 -- Save 60 percent
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X -- $7 -- Save 50 percent
- Resident Evil Revealations -- $8 -- Save 60 percent
- Risk -- $6 -- Save 60 percent
- Risk of Rain -- $15 -- Save 50 percent -- 2019 Release
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered -- $6 -- Save 70 percent
- Rogue Legacy -- $3 -- Save 80 percent
- Samurai Showdown -- $4 -- Save 70 percent
- Samurai Showdown V -- $4 -- Save 70 percent
- Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn -- $5 -- Save 75 percent
- Sniper Elite 3 -- $7 -- Save 75 percent
- Sonic Mania -- $10 -- Save 50 percent
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew The Next Generation Bundle -- $12 -- Save 60 percent
- Sports Bar VR -- $7 -- Save 65 percent
- Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones -- $3 -- Save 70 percent
- Steep -- $10 -- Save 67 percent
- Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure -- $4 -- Save 60 percent
- Striders -- $3 -- Save 80 percent
- The Crew -- $6 -- Save 67 percent
- The Deadly Tower of Monsters -- $4 -- Save 70 percent
- The Disney Afternoon Collection -- $5 -- Save 75 percent
- The Evil Within -- $6 -- Save 70 percent
- The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition -- $4 -- Save 70 percent
- The Last Blade 2 -- $9 -- Save 40 percent
- The Swapper -- $4 -- Save 70 percent
- The Town of Light -- $3 -- Save 85 percent
- The Wolf Among Us -- $5 -- Save 67 percent
- Thomas Was Alone -- $5 -- Save 50 percent
- Titan Quest -- $9 -- Save 70 percent
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition -- $15 -- Save 70 percent
- Tom Clancy’s The Division -- $7 -- Save 70 percent
- TowerFall Ascension -- $4 -- Save 75 percent
- Trackmania Turbo -- $10 -- Save 75 percent
- Trials of The Blood Dragon -- $5 -- Save 67 percent
- Trine Trilogy -- $7 -- Save 75 percent
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 -- $10 -- Save 75 percent
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered -- $8 -- Save 70 percent
- Watch Dogs -- $6 -- Save 67 percent
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot -- $8 -- Save 60 percent -- 2019 Release
- Wolfenstein: The New Order -- $8 -- Save 60 percent
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood -- $8 -- Save 60 percent
- Zombi -- $4 -- Save 80 percent
- ZONE OF THE ENDERS: The 2nd Runner - M∀RS -- $7 -- Save 75 percent
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.