New PlayStation Store Sale Features 300 PS4 Games All Under $15

A new PlayStation Store sale is here, and this one features over 300 PS4 games all under $15. That's right, if you need something new to play on your PlayStation 4, but are currently on a budget, then this new sale is for you. That said, if you're looking for the biggest or newest games, you may be a bit disappointed. After all, this is an under $15 sale, so new games and big games aren't as common as they are in some other sales.

As always, you can find a link to the sale at the bottom of the article. However, if you don't have the time or the desire to sift through countless games for all the good and notable deals, don't worry, you don't have to. Below, you can find a curated list of the promotion's best sales, organized in alphabetical order.

Lastly, if none of these games tickle your fancy, don't forget to check out our latest Out This Week, which provides a quick rundown of every salient new game releasing this week not only on PS4, but all platforms. Meanwhile, for more on the future of PlayStation, peep our new article that features every confirmed PS5 game so far.

7th Sector -- $14 -- Save 30 percent -- 2020 Release

Amnesia Collection -- $6 -- Save 80 percent

Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy -- $10 -- Save 60 percent

Assassin’s Creed: IV Black Flag -- $9 -- Save 70 percent

Assassin’s Creed Unit -- $9 -- Save 70 percent

Assetto Corsa -- $7 -- Save 75 percent

Batman: The Enemy Within - The Complete Season -- $5 -- Save 67 percent

Batman: The Telltale Series - The Complete Season -- $5 -- Save 67 percent

Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle -- $10 -- Save 50 percent

Cars 3: Driven to Win -- $10 -- Save 75 percent

Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood -- $10 -- Save 50 percent

Child of Light -- $4 -- Save 75 percent

Citizens of Earth -- $4 -- Save 70 percent

ClusterTruck -- $4 -- Save 75 percent

Contra Anniversary Collection -- $10 -- Save 50 percent -- 2019 Release

Darkest Dungeon -- $10 -- Save 60 percent

Darkwood -- $7 -- Save 50 -- 2019 Release

Daylight -- $3 -- Save 80 percent

Dead Rising 2 Off The Record -- $6 -- Save 70 percent

Dead Rising 2 -- $6 -- Save 70 percent

Dead Rising -- $6 -- Save 70 percent

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition -- $7 -- Save 70 percent

Dishonored 2 -- $12 -- Save 70 percent

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider -- $10 -- Save 60 percent

Don't Starve Mega Pack -- $11 -- Save 60 percent

Dragon's Crown Pro -- $10 -- Save 50 percent

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour -- $10 -- Save 50 percent

Elite Dangerous -- $12 -- Save 60 percent

Everspace -- $8 -- Save 70 percent

Far Cry 4 -- $7 -- Save 67 percent

Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol. 2 -- $7 -- Save 50 percent

Garou: Mark of the Wolves -- $7 -- Save 50 percent

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered -- $15 -- Save 50 percent -- 2019 Release

Graveyard Keeper -- $7 -- Save 60 percent -- 2019 Release

Grow Home -- $4 -- Save 50 percent

Hello Neighbor -- $7 -- Save 75 percent

Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek -- $6 -- Save 80 percent

HITMAN - Game of the Year Edition -- $10 -- Save 83 percent

Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition -- $7 -- Save 50 percent

Hue -- $4 -- Save 75 percent

How to Survive 2 -- $4 -- Save 75 percent

Inside -- $8 -- Save 60 percent

Life is Strange Complete Season -- $4 -- Save 80 percent

Limbo -- $5 -- Save 45 percent

Mad Max -- $10 -- Save 50 percent

Mega Man Legacy Collection -- $6 -- Save 60 percent

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 -- $10 -- Save 50 percent

Mega Man X Legacy Collection -- $10 -- Save 50 percent

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 -- $10 -- Save 50 percent

Metal Slug 3 -- $6 -- Save 60 percent

Metal Slug Anthology -- $6 -- Save 70 percent

Metal Slug XX -- $10 -- Save 50 percent

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore -- $7 -- Save 75 percent

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 -- $7 -- Save 75 percent

Payday 2: Crimewave Editiion -- $3 -- Save 85 percent

Payday 2: Crimewave Collection -- $6 -- Save 80 percent

Prison Architect: PlayStation4 Edition -- $7 -- Save 70 percent

Rayman Legends -- $5 -- Save 75 percent

Resident Evil -- $8 -- Save 60 percent

Resident Evil 0 -- $8 -- Save 60 percent

Resident Evil 4 -- $8 -- Save 60 percent

Resident Evil 5 -- $8 -- Save 60 percent

Resident Evil 6 -- $8 -- Save 60 percent

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X -- $7 -- Save 50 percent

Resident Evil Revealations -- $8 -- Save 60 percent

Risk -- $6 -- Save 60 percent

Risk of Rain -- $15 -- Save 50 percent -- 2019 Release

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered -- $6 -- Save 70 percent

Rogue Legacy -- $3 -- Save 80 percent

Samurai Showdown -- $4 -- Save 70 percent

Samurai Showdown V -- $4 -- Save 70 percent

Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn -- $5 -- Save 75 percent

Sniper Elite 3 -- $7 -- Save 75 percent

Sonic Mania -- $10 -- Save 50 percent

Star Trek: Bridge Crew The Next Generation Bundle -- $12 -- Save 60 percent

Sports Bar VR -- $7 -- Save 65 percent

Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones -- $3 -- Save 70 percent

Steep -- $10 -- Save 67 percent

Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure -- $4 -- Save 60 percent

Striders -- $3 -- Save 80 percent

The Crew -- $6 -- Save 67 percent

The Deadly Tower of Monsters -- $4 -- Save 70 percent

The Disney Afternoon Collection -- $5 -- Save 75 percent

The Evil Within -- $6 -- Save 70 percent

The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition -- $4 -- Save 70 percent

The Last Blade 2 -- $9 -- Save 40 percent

The Swapper -- $4 -- Save 70 percent

The Town of Light -- $3 -- Save 85 percent

The Wolf Among Us -- $5 -- Save 67 percent

Thomas Was Alone -- $5 -- Save 50 percent

Titan Quest -- $9 -- Save 70 percent

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition -- $15 -- Save 70 percent

Tom Clancy’s The Division -- $7 -- Save 70 percent

TowerFall Ascension -- $4 -- Save 75 percent

Trackmania Turbo -- $10 -- Save 75 percent

Trials of The Blood Dragon -- $5 -- Save 67 percent

Trine Trilogy -- $7 -- Save 75 percent

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 -- $10 -- Save 75 percent

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered -- $8 -- Save 70 percent

Watch Dogs -- $6 -- Save 67 percent

Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot -- $8 -- Save 60 percent -- 2019 Release

Wolfenstein: The New Order -- $8 -- Save 60 percent

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood -- $8 -- Save 60 percent

Zombi -- $4 -- Save 80 percent

ZONE OF THE ENDERS: The 2nd Runner - M∀RS -- $7 -- Save 75 percent

