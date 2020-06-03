PlayStation Store's Best PS4 Sale of 2020 Is Here Featuring Hundreds of Discounts

Sony has launched a brand new PlayStation Store sale, discounting a smattering of the PS4's greatest games. The new promotion is the annual installment of Sony's Days of Play Sale, which has been a standout sale each year it's been active. The new sale only features 200 PS4 games, but unlike many sales on the digital storefront, there's almost zero filler games and zero filler discounts. What there is are games and series represented like Borderlands, Red Dead Redemption, Star Wars, The Witcher, FIFA, DOOM, Death Stranding, Dark Souls, Apex Legends, Hitman, Metal Gear, LEGO, South Park, Resident Evil, Grand Theft Auto, A Plague Tale Innocence, Uncharted, The Last of Us, Ghost Recon, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Wolfenstein, Fallout, Control, and many, many more.

As always, you can find a link to the sale itself at the bottom of the article. Meanwhile, below you can find a curated list featuring the sale's most salient deals, organized by price, and then ordered alphabetically. Included in this is not only the game's new name and its new price point, but how much you're saving and a link to the game's unique listing.