PlayStation Store's Best PS4 Sale of 2020 Is Here Featuring Hundreds of Discounts
Sony has launched a brand new PlayStation Store sale, discounting a smattering of the PS4's greatest games. The new promotion is the annual installment of Sony's Days of Play Sale, which has been a standout sale each year it's been active. The new sale only features 200 PS4 games, but unlike many sales on the digital storefront, there's almost zero filler games and zero filler discounts. What there is are games and series represented like Borderlands, Red Dead Redemption, Star Wars, The Witcher, FIFA, DOOM, Death Stranding, Dark Souls, Apex Legends, Hitman, Metal Gear, LEGO, South Park, Resident Evil, Grand Theft Auto, A Plague Tale Innocence, Uncharted, The Last of Us, Ghost Recon, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Wolfenstein, Fallout, Control, and many, many more.
As always, you can find a link to the sale itself at the bottom of the article. Meanwhile, below you can find a curated list featuring the sale's most salient deals, organized by price, and then ordered alphabetically. Included in this is not only the game's new name and its new price point, but how much you're saving and a link to the game's unique listing.
$10 or Less
- Apex Legends Special Edition -- $10 -- Save 50 percent
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission -- $10 -- Save 50 percent
- Batman: Arkham Knight -- $4 -- Save 80 percent
- Dark Souls III -- $10 -- Save 84 percent
- EA Family Bundle -- $10 -- Save 75 percent
- FIFA 20 -- $10 -- Save 83 percent
- Everybody's Golf -- $10 -- Save 50 percent
- Farpoint -- $10 -- Save 50 percent
- Firewall Zero Hour -- $10 -- Save 50 percent
- For Honor -- $7 -- Save 75 percent
- Hitman 2 Expansion Pass -- $8 -- Save 80 percent
- Injustice 2 -- $5 -- Save 75 percent
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham -- $8 -- Save 60 percent
- LEGO Jurassic World -- $8 -- Save 60 percent
- LEGO Marvel's Avengers -- $8 -- Save 60 percent
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes -- $8 -- Save 60 percent
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 -- $8 -- Save 60 percent
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens -- $8 -- Save 60 percent
- LEGO Worlds -- $6 -- Save 60 percent
- METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE DEFINITIVE EXPERIENCE -- $5 -- Save 75 percent
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack -- $6 -- Save 70 percent
- NBA 2KVR Experience -- $4 -- Save 75 percent
- Ratchet and Clank -- $10 -- Save 50 percent
- Rayman Legends -- $5 -- Save 75 percent
- Resident Evil 7 -- $10 -- Save 50 percent
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Season Pass -- $7 -- Save 67 percent
- South Park: The Stick of Truth -- $10 -- Save 67 percent
- Street Fighter V -- $8 -- Save 60 percent
- Tekken 7 -- $10 -- Save 80 percent
- The Elder Scrolls Online -- $8 -- Save 60 percent
- The Last Of Us Remastered -- $10 -- Save 50 percent
- The Sims 4 -- $10 -- Save 75 percent
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition -- $10 -- Save 67 percent
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End -- $10 -- Save 50 percent
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy -- $10 -- Save 50 percent
- Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack -- $9 -- Save 70 percent
$11 - $19
- A Plague Tale: Innocence -- $17 -- Save 66 percent
- Assassin’s Creed Origins -- $12 -- Save 80 percent
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection -- $12 -- Save 70 percent
- Battlefield V -- $15 -- Save 63 percent
- Black Desert: Standard Edition -- $15 -- Save 50 percent
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered -- $15 -- Save 25 percent
- Concrete Genie -- $12 -- Save 60 percent
- Days Gone -- $15 -- Save 63 percent
- Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition -- $18 -- Save 63 percent
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition -- $12 -- Save 60 percent
- Destiny 2: Forsaken -- $15 -- Save 40 percent
- Dragon Ball FighterZ -- $12 -- Save 80 percent
- Dying Light: The Following - Enhanced Edition -- $12 -- Save 40 percent
- UFC 3 Deluxe Edition -- $13 -- Save 57 percent
- Far Cry New Dawn -- $16 -- Save 60 percent
- God of War -- $15 -- Save 25 percent
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition -- $15 -- Save 50 percent
- Hitman 2 -- $12 -- Save 80 percent
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection -- $15 -- Save 75 percent
- LEGO The Incredibles -- $15 -- Save 75 percent
- LEGO DC Super-Villains -- $15 -- Save 75 percent
- Madden NFL 20 -- $18 -- Save 70 percent
- Marvel's Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps -- $13 -- Save 50 percent
- MediEvil -- $12 -- Save 60 percent
- MediEvil - Digital Deluxe -- $16 -- Save 60 percent
- Metro Exodus -- $16 -- Save 60 percent
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War -- $12 -- Save 75 percent
- Monster Hunter World -- $15 -- Save 25 percent
- NHL 20 -- $18 -- Save 70 percent
- Ni no Kuni II: REVENANT KINGDOM -- $18 -- Save 70 percent
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville -- $16 -- Save 60 percent
- PUBG -- $15 -- Save 50 percent
- Resident Evil 7 Season Pass -- $12 -- Save 60 percent
- Soul Calibur VI -- $15 -- Save 70 percent
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole -- $15 -- Save 70 percent
- STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade -- $15 -- Save 40 percent
- Superhot -- $12 -- Save 50 percent
- Superhot VR -- $12 -- Save 50 percent
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan -- $15 -- Save 50 percent
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- $12 -- Save 70 percent
- Vampyr -- $13 -- Save 78 percent
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus -- $12 -- Save 70 percent
- World War Z -- $15 -- Save 50 percent
$20 and More
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown -- $20 -- Save 67 percent
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey -- $20 -- Save 50 percent
- Assassin's Creed® Odyssey Ultimate Edition -- $30 -- Save 75 percent
- Black Desert: Deluxe Edition -- $22.49 -- Save 50 percent
- Blood and Truth -- $20 -- Save 50 percent
- Borderlands 2 VR -- $20 -- Save 60 percent
- Borderlands 3 -- $30 -- Save 50 percent
- Bravo Team -- $10 -- Save 50 percent
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 -- $20 -- Save 67 percent
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- $45 -- Save 25 percent
- Code Vein -- $36 -- Save 40 percent
- Control Digital Deluxe Edition -- $40 -- Save 50 percent
- Crash Bandicoot Bundle - N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled -- $41 -- Save 45 percent
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle -- $60 -- Save 40 percent
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled -- $24 -- Save 40 percent
- Dark Souls Remastered -- $20 -- Save 50 percent
- Death Stranding -- $24 -- Save 60 percent
- Death Stranding Digital Deluxe Edition -- $32 -- Save 60 percent
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep -- $21 -- Save 40 percent
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition -- $33 -- Save 33 percent
- Devil May Cry 5 -- $20 -- Save 51 percent
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition -- $30 -- Save 50 percent
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition -- $59 -- Save 35 percent
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition -- $39 -- Save 35 percent
- Dreams -- $30 -- Save 25 percent
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition -- $36 -- Save 40 percent
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Complete Edition -- $36 -- Save 40 percent
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: SHADOWBRINGERS -- $24 -- Save 40 percent
- Gran Turismo Spec II -- $20 -- Save 33 percent
- Hitman 2 Gold Edition -- $20 -- Save 80 percent
- Hunt: Showdown -- $24 -- Save 40 percent
- Jump Force -- $20 -- Save 67 percent
- L.A. Noire -- $20 -- Save 50 percent
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition -- $20 -- Save 50 percent
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition -- $26 -- Save 60 percent
- MLB The Show 20 -- $40 -- Save 34 percent
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne -- $30 -- Save 25 percent
- Mortal Kombat 11 -- $25 -- Save 50 percent
- Need for Speed Heat -- $30 -- Save 50 percent
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered -- $20 -- Save 60 percent
- Overwatch -- $20 -- Save 67 percent
- Persona 5 Royal -- $45 -- Save 25 percent
- Predator: Hunting Grounds -- $30 -- Save 25 percent
- Predator: Hunting Grounds Digital Deluxe Edition -- $45 -- Save 25 percent
- Resident Evil 2 Remake + Resident Evil 3 Remake -- $60 -- Save 25 percent
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $27 -- Save 55 percent
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition -- $40 -- Save 60 percent
- Remnant: From the Ashes -- $24 -- Save 40 percent
- Resident Evil 2 Remake -- $20 -- Save 50 percent
- Resident Evil 3 Remake -- $40 -- Save 33 percent
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice -- $39 -- Save 35 percent
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition -- $20 -- Save 67 percent
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI -- $39 -- Save 35 percent
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order -- $30 -- Save 50 percent
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition -- $20 -- Save 50 percent
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR -- $21 -- Save 65 percent
- The Outer Worlds -- $30 -- Save 50 percent
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint -- $20 -- Save 67 percent
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition -- $32 -- Save 67 percent
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Gold Edition -- $29 -- Save 55 percent
- Tropico 6 -- $36 -- Save 40 percent
- WWE 2K20 -- $20 -- Save 67 percent
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.