5 PS4 Games Currently on Sale for $5 or Cheaper

Apart of the newest round of PlayStation Store sales, there’s currently five pretty good PS4 games for $5 or cheaper. Between the new “Essentials” sale and the “Big in Japan” sale, there’s well over 500 PlayStation 4 games currently discounted for a limited time. Within these new sales are some pretty dirt cheap PS4 games, including some of the generation’s biggest releases and some of its best hidden gems. So, if you’re a bargain hunter, you’ve clicked on the right link.

Now it’s important to note if you’re looking for the latest games, then this isn’t your link. None of the latest big games are going to be cheaper than $5 already. In other words, most of the games below are at least a couple years old, but that doesn’t make them any less great or the deal any less impressive. Further, it’s unclear how long these games will be positioned at this price, so if you see something that tickles your fancy, be sure to cop it sooner rather than later, otherwise you may miss out.

Lastly, it’s also worth pointing out that we don’t get any kickbacks from this. Gaming is an expensive hobby. The point of this article is to save us all some money, which we’ll especially need this year with so many great games like Cyberpunk 2077, The Last of Us Part 2, and Final Fantasy VII Remake releasing.

Little Nightmares

“Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears! Help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal. As you progress on your journey, explore the most disturbing dollhouse offering a prison to escape from and a playground full of secrets to discover. Reconnect with your inner child to unleash your imagination and find the way out!”

PRICE: $4.99 — Save 75 Percent — Link

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

“Nine years after the events of MGSV: GROUND ZEROES and the fall of Mother Base, Snake a.k.a. Big Boss, awakens from a nine year coma. The year is 1984. The Cold War serves as the backdrop as nuclear weapons continue to shape a global crisis. Driven by revenge, Snake establishes a new private army and returns to the battlefield in pursuit of the shadow group, XOF.”

PRICE: $4.99 — Save 75 percent — Link

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

“A vibrant, neon city teaming with life, Hong Kong’s exotic locations and busy streets and markets hide one of the most powerful and dangerous criminal organizations in the world: the notorious Triads. Play as Wei Shen – the highly skilled undercover cop trying to take down the Triads from the inside out. You’ll have to prove yourself worthy as you fight your way up the organization, taking part in brutal criminal activities without blowing your cover.”

PRICE: $4.49 — Save 85 percent — Link

Thief

“Garrett, the Master Thief, steps out of the shadows into the City. In this treacherous place, where the Baron’s Watch spreads a rising tide of fear and oppression, his skills are the only things he can trust. Even the most cautious citizens and their best-guarded possessions are not safe from his reach.”

PRICE: $2.99 — Save 85 percent — Link

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone

“Step again into the shoes of Geralt of Rivia, a professional monster slayer, this time hired to defeat a ruthless bandit captain, Olgierd von Everec — a man who possesses the power of immortality. This expansion to ‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt‘ packs over 10 hours of new adventures, introducing new characters, powerful monsters, unique romance and a brand new storyline shaped by your choices.”

PRICE: $3.99 — Save 60 percent — Link