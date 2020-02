New PlayStation Store Sale Discounts "Essential" PS4 Games

The PlayStation Store is back with another big PS4 game sale, and this week it's discounting all of the "essential" games. In other words, the new sale features a lot of critically-acclaimed and award-winning games from the past few years, and very little filler. On top of this, there's also discounts on 2019 releases, like Metro Exodus, Borderlands 3, Greedfall, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Need for Speed Heat, Rage 2, Man of Medan, and more. And unlike some weeks, the discounts are pretty meaty.

As always, you can find a link to the sale page at the bottom of the article, meanwhile below you can check out a curated list of the sale's most notable discounts. In other words, if you're looking for the best of the best deals, then just keep on reading. Not only are the sales divided into categories based on price, but they are then organized by alphabetical order, and make note of the game's original price so you know how much you're saving.