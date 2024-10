Massive New PlayStation Store PS4 Sale Includes Nearly 800 Discounts

Today, the PlayStation Store went live with an absolutely massive sale, discounting nearly 800 PS4 games, including some of the console’s biggest and best games, as well as new 2019 releases. At the moment of publishing, it’s bit unclear how long the sale will be live, though these type of promotions usually run for a week or two. That said, if you see something that tickles your toes, be sure to jump on it quick before it returns to its normal price. Further, beyond maybe a Christmas sale, this is likely the last big PlayStation Store sale of the year, hence why it’s called “End of the Year” sale.

As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right here. However, if you don’t have the time or desire to sift through nearly 800 discounts, don’t worry, you don’t have to. We’ve done that for you. Below, you can find a curated list of the most notable discounts. Of course, it’s not exhaustive, so if you have the time, you should really check out the sale in its entirety yourself. Further it — with a few exceptions — doesn’t include discounted DLC or discounted premium versions of games.

11-11 Memories Retold — $7 — Save 75 percent

Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion — $12 — Save 40 percent

Agents of Mayhem — $4 — Save 85 percent

A Hat in Time — $15 — Save 50 percent

AI: The Somnium Files — $42 — Save 30 percent (2019 release)

Amnesia: Collection — $6 — Save 80 percent

Armello – $6 — Save 70 percent

Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack — $30 — Save 70 percent

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry — $4 — Save 75 percent

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag — $7 — Save 75 percent

Assassin’s Creed Origins — $15 — Save 75 percent

Assassin’s Creed Unity — $9 — Save 70 percent

Assetto Corsa — $7 — Save 75 percent

Battlefield 1 Revolution — $8 — Save 80 percent

Battlefield 4 — $4 — Save 80 percent

Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition — $5 — Save 80 percent

Beyond: Two Souls — $7 — Save 75 percent

Black Clover: Quartet Knights — $15 — Save 75 percent

Bloodborne The Old Hunters — $8 — Save 60 percent

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night — $26 — Save 35 percent (2019 release)

Brawlout — $8 — Save 60 percent

Call of Cthulhu — $12 — Save 70 percent

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered — $16 — Save 60 percent

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition — $30 — Save 70 percent

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition — $20 — Save 70 percent

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe — $40 — Save 60 percent

Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition — $20 — Save 67 percent

Classics PS4 Bundle — $6 — Save 70 percent

Crypt of the NecroDancer — $7 — Save 50 percent

Dark Cloud — $6 — Save 60 percent

Dark Cloud 2 — $6 — Save 60 percent

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin — $10 — Save 75 percent

Darkwood — $9 — Save 40 percent (2019 release)

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition — $15 — Save 50 percent

Dead Cells — $17 — Save 33 percent

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package — $20 — Save 50 percent

Diablo III: Eternal Collection — $20 — Save 67 percent

Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer — $7 — Save 50 percent

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory — $15 — Save 75 percent

Digimon World: Next Order — $15 — Save 75 percent

DiRT 4 — $9 — Save 80 percent

Dishonored 2 — $10 — Save 75 percent

Dishonored Definitive Edition — $7 — Save 66 percent

Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider — $7 — Save 75 percent

Don’t Starve: Console Edition — $4 — Save 75 percent

Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition — $7 — Save 75 percent

Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition — $5 — Save 75 percent

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition — $10 — Save 75 percent

Dragon Ball Xenoverse — $8 — Save 80 percent

Fallout 4 — $9 — Save 70 percent

Far Cry 4 — $10 — Save 50 percent

Far Cry Primal – Digital Apex Edition — $17 — Save 50 percent

Fe — $4 — Save 80 percent

For Honor — $10 — Save 67 percent

Frostpunk: Console Edition — $22 — Save 25 percent (2019 release)

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen — $15 — Save 50 percent

Everybody’s Golf — $10 — Save 50 percent

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered — $18 — Save 40 percent (2019 release)

Godeater: Resurrection — $5 — Save 75 percent

God Eater 2: Rage Burst — $15 — Save 75 percent

God of War III Remastered — $16 — Save 20 percent

Grand Theft Auto V — $15 — Save 50 percent

Gravity Rush 2 — $10 — Save 50 percent

Heavy Rain — $7 — Save 75 percent

Hello Neighbor — $7 — Save 75 percent

Hitman 2 — $15 — Save 75 percent

Indivisible — $28 — Save 30 percent (2019 release)

Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition — $15 — Save 75 percent

Journey — $4 — Save 73 percent

Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth — $10 — Save 75 percent

Killzone Shadow Fall — $8 — Save 60 percent

Kinetica — $4 — Save 60 percent

Kingdom Come: Deliverance — $15 — Save 50 percent

Knack — $6 — Save 75 percent

Knack 2 — $5 — Save 75 percent

Layers of Fear — $7 — Save 60 percent

Life is Strange Complete Season — $4 — Save 80 percent

Little Nightmares — $5 — Save 75 percent

LocoRoco 2 Remastered — $5 — Save 65 percent

Mad Max — $5 — Save 75 percent

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered — $10 — Save 50 percent

METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE DEFINITIVE EXPERIENCE — $8 — Save 60 percent

METAL GEAR SOLID V: GROUND ZEROES — $8 — Save 60 percent

METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN — $8 — Save 60 percent

METAL GEAR SURVIVE — $12 — Save 60 percent

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition — $6 — Save 70 percent

Middle-earth: Shadow of War — $13 — Save 70 percent

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst — $5 — Save 75 percent

Moonlighter — $8 — Save 60 percent

Mortal Kombat XL — $6 — Save 70 percent

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE — $15 — Save 75 percent

NASCAR Heat 4 — $35 — Save 30 percent (2019 release)

Need for Speed — $5 — Save 75 percent

New Gundam Breaker — $20 — Save 67 percent

Nex Machina — $5 — Save 75 percent

Observer — $12 — Save 60 percent

Okami HD — $10 — Save 50 percent

PAC-MAN 256 — $1 — Save 70 percent

PaRappa The Rapper 2 — $5 — Save 50 percent

PaRappa The Rapper Remastered — $4 — Save 60 percent

PaRappa The Rapper Remastered — $7 — Save 50 percent

PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION — $3 — Save 80 percent

Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition — $10 — Save 75 percent

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition — $36 — Save 55 percent

Resident Evil — $8 — Save 60 percent

Resident Evil 0 — $8 — Save 60 percent

Resident Evil 4 — $8 — Save 60 percent

Resident Evil 5 — $8 — Save 60 percent

Resident Evil 6 — $8 — Save 60 percent

Resident Evil 7 — $15 — Save 25 percent

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X — $7 — Save 50 percent

Resogun — $4 — Save 75 percent

Soma — $6 — Save 80 percent

South Park: The Fractured but Whole — $15 — Save 70 percent

South Park: The Stick of Truth — $12 — Save 70 percent

STAR WARS Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast — $8 — Save 20 percent (2019 release)

Street Fighter V — $8 — Save 60 percent

Team Sonic Racing — $20 — Save 50 percent (2019 release)

TALES OF BERSERIA — $15 — Save 75 percent

Tearaway Unfolded — $5 — Save 75 percent

The Evil Within — $5 — Save 75 percent

THE FOREST — $12 — Save 40 percent (2019 release)

The Last Guardian — $10 — Save 50 percent

The Long Dark — $15 — Save 50 percent

The Order: 1886 — $5 — Save 75 percent

Tom Clancy’s The Division — $10 — Save 75 percent

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition — $20 — Save 60 percent

Trials Rising — $12 — Save 50 percent (2019 release)

Twisted Metal: Black — $3 — Save 70 percent

Ultra Street Fighter IV — $12 — Save 50 percent

Unravel — $7 — Save 65 percent

Unravel Two — $7 — Save 65 percent

Valiant Hearts: The Great War — $4 — Save 75 percent

Valkyria Chronicles 4 — $15 — Save 50 percent

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered — $8 — Save 60 percent

Watch Dogs — $10 — Save 50 percent

Wild Arms 3 — $6 — Save 60 percent

Windjammers — $6 — Save 40 percent

WipEout Omega Collection — $7 — Save 65 percent

Wolfenstein: The New Order — $6 — Save 70 percent

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood — $6 — Save 70 percent

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two or sixty-seven letting us know what you picked up in the new sale.