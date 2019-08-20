New PlayStation Store Features Over 500 Dirt Cheap PS4 Games

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment dropped a brand-new PlayStation Store sale brimming with hefty discounts for both big and small PS4 games. More specifically, across PS4 and other PlayStation platforms, there’s 576 different discounts, including for some of the biggest and best games on the PS4. It’s easily one of the biggest sales on the PlayStation Store so far this year, stuffed with many critically-acclaimed indie games. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for AAA releases, there’s a bit of that as well, though perhaps not as much as some other sales.
As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right HERE. However, if you don’t have time to sift through all 576 games, you don’t have to. Below, you can find a list of highlights organized in alphabetical order. Now, it’s important to note that the list below isn’t exhaustive, and it’s possibly missing a notable game or two because the sale was still populating as the list was created.
- Abzu – $10 – save 50 percent
- Accel World vs. Sword Art Online – $15 – save 75 percent
- AER: Memories of Old – $6 – save 60 percent
- Alien Isolation – $12 – save 60 percent
- Amnesia: Collection – $9 – Save 70 percent
- Asseto Corsa – $10 – save 67 percent
- BioShock: The Collection – $15 – save 75 percent
- Banner Saga 1 – $5 – save 80 percent
- Banner Saga 2 – $5 – save 80 percent
- Banner Sage Trilogy – $20 – save 60 percent
- Bastion – $4 – save 75 percent
- Batman: Arkham Collection – $24 – save 60 percent
- Beat Cop – $9 – save 40 percent
- Black Clover: Quartlet Knights – $18 – save 70 percent
- Black the Fall – $7 – save 50 percent
- Bloodstained Ritual of the Night – $32 – save 40 percent
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons – $10 – save 50 percent
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition – $15 – save 75 percent
- Call of Duty: Ghost Gold Edition – $20 – save 67 percent
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $20 – save 67 percent
- Cars 3: Driven to Win – $20 – save 50 percent
- Cartoon Network Battle Chasers – $6 – save 70 percent
- Children of Zodriacs – $9 – Save 50 percent
- Chroma Squad – $4 – save 75 percent
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony – $24 – save 40 percent
- Darkest Dungeon – $7 – save 70 percent
- Dues Ex: Mankind Divided – $ 5 – save 85 percent
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth’s Hacker Memory – $15 – save 75 percent
- Digimon World: Next Order – $15 – save 75 percent
- Dirt 4 – $12 – save 80 percent
- Dirty Rally 2.0 – $24 – save 60 percent
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse – $10 – save 75 percent
- Dying Light – $14 – save 30 percent
- Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise – $24 – save 60 percent
- Forgotten Anne – $10 – save 50 percent
- GRIP – $20 – save 50 percent
- Injustice: Gods Among us – $10 – save 50 percent
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition – $30 – save 50 percent
- Kerbal Space Program – $10 – save 75 percent
- Kingdom Come Deliverance – $20 – save 33 perceny
- Lara Croft Go – $2 – save 80 percent
- Life is Strange – $4 – save 80 percent
- Little Nightmares – $5 – save 75 percent
- Mafia III – $10 – save 75 percent
- Marvel vs. Capcom Ultimate 3 – $10 – save 60 percent
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $25 – save 50 percent
- Mortal Kombat X – $10 – save 50 percent
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – $7 – save 75 percent
- NBA Playgrounds 2 – $10 – save 67 percent
- Onrush – $12 – save 80 percent
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – $5 – save 75 percent
- Phoenix Wright: Attorney Trilogy – $20 – save 50 percent
- Pyre – $8 – save 60 percent
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – $10 – save 80 percent
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers – $15 – save 50 percent
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of Shogun – $12 – save 75 percent
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition – $4 – save 85 percent
- Slender: The Arrival – $2 – save 75 percent
- Sniper Elite III – $9 – save 70 percent
- State of Mind – $10 – save 50 percent
- SOMA – $7 – save 75 percent
- Terraria – $10 – save 50 percent
- Thief – $3 – save 85 percent
- The Surge – $13 – save 75 percent
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season – $13 – save 30 percent
- The Waling Dead: Season Two – $10 -save 33 percent
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $10 – save 33 percent
- The Walking: A New Frontier – $10 – save 33 percent
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – $6 – save 80 percent
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered – $10 – save 50 percent
- XCOM 2 – $14 – save 75 percent
- XCOM 2 Collection – $35 – save 65 percent
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen – $16 – save 60 percent
- Yakuza 0 – $12 – save 40 percent
- Yooka-Laylee – $16 – save 60 percent
- Zombie Army Trilogy – $12 – save 75 percent
