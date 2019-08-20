New PlayStation Store Features Over 500 Dirt Cheap PS4 Games

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment dropped a brand-new PlayStation Store sale brimming with hefty discounts for both big and small PS4 games. More specifically, across PS4 and other PlayStation platforms, there’s 576 different discounts, including for some of the biggest and best games on the PS4. It’s easily one of the biggest sales on the PlayStation Store so far this year, stuffed with many critically-acclaimed indie games. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for AAA releases, there’s a bit of that as well, though perhaps not as much as some other sales.

As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right HERE. However, if you don’t have time to sift through all 576 games, you don’t have to. Below, you can find a list of highlights organized in alphabetical order. Now, it’s important to note that the list below isn’t exhaustive, and it’s possibly missing a notable game or two because the sale was still populating as the list was created.

Abzu – $10 – save 50 percent

Accel World vs. Sword Art Online – $15 – save 75 percent

AER: Memories of Old – $6 – save 60 percent

Alien Isolation – $12 – save 60 percent

Amnesia: Collection – $9 – Save 70 percent

Asseto Corsa – $10 – save 67 percent

BioShock: The Collection – $15 – save 75 percent

Banner Saga 1 – $5 – save 80 percent

Banner Saga 2 – $5 – save 80 percent

Banner Sage Trilogy – $20 – save 60 percent

Bastion – $4 – save 75 percent

Batman: Arkham Collection – $24 – save 60 percent

Beat Cop – $9 – save 40 percent

Black Clover: Quartlet Knights – $18 – save 70 percent

Black the Fall – $7 – save 50 percent

Bloodstained Ritual of the Night – $32 – save 40 percent

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons – $10 – save 50 percent

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition – $15 – save 75 percent

Call of Duty: Ghost Gold Edition – $20 – save 67 percent

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $20 – save 67 percent

Cars 3: Driven to Win – $20 – save 50 percent

Cartoon Network Battle Chasers – $6 – save 70 percent

Children of Zodriacs – $9 – Save 50 percent

Chroma Squad – $4 – save 75 percent

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony – $24 – save 40 percent

Darkest Dungeon – $7 – save 70 percent

Dues Ex: Mankind Divided – $ 5 – save 85 percent

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth’s Hacker Memory – $15 – save 75 percent

Digimon World: Next Order – $15 – save 75 percent

Dirt 4 – $12 – save 80 percent

Dirty Rally 2.0 – $24 – save 60 percent

Dragon Ball Xenoverse – $10 – save 75 percent

Dying Light – $14 – save 30 percent

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise – $24 – save 60 percent

Forgotten Anne – $10 – save 50 percent

GRIP – $20 – save 50 percent

Injustice: Gods Among us – $10 – save 50 percent

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition – $30 – save 50 percent

Kerbal Space Program – $10 – save 75 percent

Kingdom Come Deliverance – $20 – save 33 perceny

Lara Croft Go – $2 – save 80 percent

Life is Strange – $4 – save 80 percent

Little Nightmares – $5 – save 75 percent

Mafia III – $10 – save 75 percent

Marvel vs. Capcom Ultimate 3 – $10 – save 60 percent

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $25 – save 50 percent

Mortal Kombat X – $10 – save 50 percent

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – $7 – save 75 percent

NBA Playgrounds 2 – $10 – save 67 percent

Onrush – $12 – save 80 percent

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – $5 – save 75 percent

Phoenix Wright: Attorney Trilogy – $20 – save 50 percent

Pyre – $8 – save 60 percent

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – $10 – save 80 percent

Remothered: Tormented Fathers – $15 – save 50 percent

Shadow Tactics: Blades of Shogun – $12 – save 75 percent

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition – $4 – save 85 percent

Slender: The Arrival – $2 – save 75 percent

Sniper Elite III – $9 – save 70 percent

State of Mind – $10 – save 50 percent

SOMA – $7 – save 75 percent

Terraria – $10 – save 50 percent

Thief – $3 – save 85 percent

The Surge – $13 – save 75 percent

The Walking Dead: The Final Season – $13 – save 30 percent

The Waling Dead: Season Two – $10 -save 33 percent

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $10 – save 33 percent

The Walking: A New Frontier – $10 – save 33 percent

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – $6 – save 80 percent

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered – $10 – save 50 percent

XCOM 2 – $14 – save 75 percent

XCOM 2 Collection – $35 – save 65 percent

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen – $16 – save 60 percent

Yakuza 0 – $12 – save 40 percent

Yooka-Laylee – $16 – save 60 percent

Zombie Army Trilogy – $12 – save 75 percent

