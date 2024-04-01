PSN Glitch Allows PS4 and PS5 Users to Play Game a Month Before Everyone Else

What appears to be a new PSN glitch has allowed PS4 and PS5 users to buy and play a game a month before everyone else. The game in question doesn't release until May 9. When it does release, it will be available via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Thanks to what appears to be a glitch on the PlayStation Store that has made the game go live early, on PS4 and PS5, in New Zealand and Australia. That said, even those not in this part of the world can access the game simply by making an account in the region and turning the primary console function on their machine. In other words, it has essentially gone live early on PS4 and PS5 for everyone.

At the moment of writing this, this early purchasing option remains available in these regions on PS4 and PS5. It is possible downloads will eventually get revoked, but it hasn't happened yet. Some have suggested is part of some type of April Fool's joke, given the timing, but if this was the case why would it only be the PlayStation versions of the game? This and a couple of other reasons suggest this isn't the result of any April Fool's tomfoolery, but the result of a human error or PSN glitch.

As for the game, it is Rainbow Cotton from developer Success Corporation and publisher ININ Games. If this name sounds familiar it is because Rainbow Cotton is a 2000 Sega Dreamcast game, only released in Japan, back in 2000 by Success. This is a remake of that game.

At the moment of writing this, none of the implicated parties have commented on the situation. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. The same goes for if the availability changes. Right now, the game is available on PS4 and PS5, but no other platforms, and not in any regions beyond the ones mentioned above. This could change over time though.

