The next big PS5 exclusive can now be played early, ahead of its release next month. PS5 users have already been treated to both Helldivers 2 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, two exclusives for the console. Joining these two just next month on April 26 is Stellar Blade. If you can't wait this long to play the upcoming action-adventure game from South Korean developer Shift Up, you don't have to. Right now, there is a free demo available for the PS5 game.

According to the PlayStation Store listing of the demo, PS5 players can "experience a slice of the exhilarating gameplay that awaits in Stellar Blade." The PlayStation Store listing of the demo does not divulge much else, but we do have additional details. The demo begins with the start of the game and lasts about two hours up until the first boss fight. Of course, any progress made will carry over to the full game when it releases.

In context, two hours lets you see about eight percent of the game, which is said to be 25 hours long. So, it is a decent chunk of the game, and plenty of it to tell whether or not you will want to splash $69.99 when it fully releases.

"The demo takes place from the very beginning of the game when Eve, a member of the 7th Airborne Squad is sent to Earth on a mission to reclaim the planet from the Naytiba, up to the first boss fight," said PlayStation previously of the demo. "This first stage will include the tutorial phase to help you familiarize yourself with basic combat features as you explore post-war Eidos 7, a human city now infested by the Naytiba, giving you an early grasp of gameplay mechanics that will serve you throughout the game's story."

It has also been teased that there is "a little surprise included for players who complete the first stage." For the sake of spoilers, we will not spoil what this surprise is.