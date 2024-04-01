PS5 Fans Claim 2023 Horror Game Is a "Masterpiece"

2023 was a great year for horror fans. In the AAA space there was Dead Space Remake, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Alan Wake 2. Beyond the AAA space there was Sons of the Forest, Amnesia: The Bunker, World of Horror, Killer Frequency, and even Dredge if you count it. Not all of these games came to PS5, but many did, including the three AAA heavy hitters. One of these PS5 games, in particular, is currently gobbling up all the praise on the PS5 Reddit page, being hailed as a "masterpiece."

The game in question boasts an 89 on Metacritic, which isn't quite masterpiece level. This honor is usually distinguished for games at least in the 90s, if not more towards the mid 90s or higher. That said, it seems PlayStation and horror fans on the PS5 Reddit think this is a slight underrating of the horror game.

"Alan Wake 2, a masterpiece," reads one of the most popular posts on the PS5 Reddit page right now. "If you haven't played this game, please go run and get it. "In my opinion, Alan Wake 2 has the best story in any video game ever made. I played through it in two days because I literally could not wait to see what was going to happen next. Saga was such a good character, her voice actor was incredible, and her mind place investigation work was so damn cool and something I've never seen done before. If you're new to having a PS5, or never heard of this game and love great, cerebral horror stories, pick this up immediately."

Of course, in isolation this opinion wouldn't hold much water. However, the popularity of the post and the comments suggest this is not an uncommon opinion on the PS5 Reddit page.

"Agreed it's a masterpiece. Compared to Alan Wake 2 it was nice to see a change in direction, Alan Wake 2 is basically Alan Wake 1 meets Resident Evil," reads one of these comments. "I love this game so much. Still thinking about it every few days even so many months after its launch," reads a second comment.

Not everyone agrees with the post, especially the part about Saga, however, it seems the majority of PS5 players agree that there is something special with Alan Wake 2, and some may even go as far as to call it a masterpiece. For what it is worth, our own review uses the same adjective to describe it.

If any of this piques your interest in checking out Alan Wake 2 on PS5, be prepared to set aside 18 to 25 hours to beat the game depending on how much side content you want to experience alongside a few other factors like your playstyle and skill level. Meanwhile, completionists will need more like 30 hours.

"By all accounts, Alan Wake 2 is simply a masterpiece," reads a snippet of our review "This is far and away the best game that Remedy has made so far and only continues to assert that the studio is one of the top AAA developers in the world. On all fronts, Alan Wake 2 is rife with inventiveness and wit that was only matched by its ability to scare me and make me laugh in the same short span of time. Not only does this serve as a new benchmark for what Remedy is capable of in the future, but it should be a shining example to other studios around the world of what story-driven third-person games can achieve. Whether you're new to the series or have been waiting 13 years like I have, Alan Wake 2 should absolutely not be missed."