New Video Games Out This Week: Code Vein, FIFA 20, and More

It’s the last week of September, which is usually brimming with new and notable releases. However, this year, there’s not many notable new PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch games dropping. Thankfully though this is subsidized with a few noteworthy ports. Arriving this week is one of the biggest sports games of the year, a new Dark Souls-like action-RPG from Bandai Namco, and much more. And unlike some weeks, there’s a little bit of something for every platform owner, including mobile gamers.

That all said, here are the notable new releases dropping this week that you may want to peep. As always, this isn’t an exhaustive list, far from it. Rather, it’s a curated list that includes only the salient new releases, with a round-up of some notable ports at the bottom of the article. Remasters and remakes are included, but Early Access titles are not. Lastly, there’s no significance to the ordering of the games,

Code Vein

Code Vein is a new action-RPG from Bandai Namco that’s often described as being similar to Dark Souls. Pitched as a story-driven connected dungeon experience, in Code Vein you create your own character and choose your partner as you venture into a world of destruction, overrun by the “Lost.” Depending on what partner you choose, the game will be different, as each has their own combat style and background story. And if you aren’t digging what you chose, don’t worry, you can change your partner as well as your character class at any time.

Release Date: September 27

Platforms: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

The Surge 2

The Surge 2 is another game that draws inspiration from Dark Souls, which is why it’s often referred to as sci-fi Dark Souls. An action-RPG and a sequel to 2017’s The Surge, The Surge 2 picks up after your plane was shot down by a mysterious storm while you were leaving Jericho City. You wake up weeks later in a derelict detention facility outside the city where armor-clad soldiers enforce martial law, robots are rampaging through the streets, and a dark, expanding nanostorm looms.

Release Date: September 23

Platforms: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

FIFA 20

FIFA 20 is a soccer sim, and if you played FIFA 19, well, it will feel very familiar. In addition to a few new gameplay additions and tweaks, EA has added Volta Mode, which is one of the big differentiators from last year’s installment. It’s a brand-new mode that’s pitched as a street soccer mode inspired by FIFA Street, though less arcadey.

Release Date: September 27

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Mario Kart Tour

It’s Mario Kart, but for your phones, and it’s free. The latter probably means you can expect a healthy slab of microtransactions, but hey, free Mario Kart. In addition to classic tracks, there will be new courses based off real-life locations, and these destinations will be featured in tours, which will rotate every two weeks. Did I mention it’s free Mario Kart?

Release Date: September 25

Platforms: iOS and Android

Ports Round-Up

ORI AND THE BLIND FOREST

Release Date: September 27

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Already Available On: PC and Xbox One

*****

DRAGON QUEST XI S

Release Date: September 27

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Already Available On: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

*****

NORTHGARD

Release Date: September 25

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

Already Available On: PC

*****

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHT II: JEDI OUTCAST

Release Date: September 24

Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PS4

Already Available On: GameCube, PC, and Xbox

*****

TROPICO 6

Release Date: September 27

Platforms: PC and Xbox One

Already Available On: PC

*****

DARKSIDERS II: DEATHINITIVE EDITION

Release Date: September 26

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Already Available On: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

*****

POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID

Release Date: September 24

Platforms: PC

Already Available On: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

*****

DRAGON QUEST I, II, AND III

Release Date: September 27

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Already Available On: N/A