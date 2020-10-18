PlayStation Responds to Backlash Over PS4 Party Update

✖

PlayStation has responded to the backlash over the latest PS4 update. This week, Sony released a brand new PS4 update that not only added a myriad of new features and improvements, but prepared PSN for the release of the PS5. One of these preparations came in the form of a drastic change to how parties work. On PS5, players will able to record 20 seconds of voice chat from the last five minutes of a party chat and send it directly to PlayStation through the console. According to Sony, this new report feature is to ensure PlayStation 5 is a safe place for players to play. That said, while some have been receptive to news of this upcoming change, many have taken to social media and gaming forums to express their displeasure, largely pointing to issues of privacy.

The uproar has been so significant that today -- on a Saturday -- the official PlayStation Twitter account tweeted out that Sony has seen the feedback "on the recent changes to parties on PS4," and that it's looking into this feedback. It doesn't commit to any changes based on this feedback, but if it's going out of its way to announce this it's almost certainly going to make changes and adjustments based on said feedback.

"Hey folks - just wanted to let you know that we’re looking into your feedback on the recent changes to Parties on PS4," said PlayStation. "Thanks for speaking up - we’ll keep you posted."

Now, it's worth noting the update made other changes to parties, and it's possible this tweet could be referring to these changes, but that seems unlikely given that all of the feedback has been about the aforementioned changes.

For now, it's unclear what feedback Sony is referring to. You'd assume it's been the massive amount of feedback about the new report option, but for now, this is just an assumption. If Sony provides any further clarification, we will be sure to update the story.