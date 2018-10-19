The PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset is Cheaper Than Ever

The PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset is definitely one of your best options for plug-and-play online gaming on the PlayStation 4. If you’ve been hoping that a Black Friday deal would pop up on them this year, there’s no need to wait. Amazon has them for only $70.99 right now. That’s 29% off the $99.99 list price and an all-time low. Grab them with the discount while you can because the price could shoot back up at any moment.

Features include 7.1 virtual surround sound, a hidden noise cancelling-microphone (instead of one of those annoying, ugly mics that stretch from your ear to your mouth), and a companion app that allows you to download custom game modes for PlayStation that are “specifically tuned to enhance the audio in your favorite games”.

When the headset was released earlier this year, the PlayStation Blog noted the following about the updated Golds:

“The headset maintains everything you loved, while featuring a new sleek design with refined over-ear cushions that make it even more comfortable for long gaming sessions. The high fidelity 7.1 virtual surround sound intensifies the audio experience within compatible games. And the augmented noise-cancelling hidden microphones provide crisp, clear communication with your friends and teammates.

With the included 3.5mm audio cable, the Gold Headset is compatible with PlayStation VR and mobile devices. The new design makes the Gold Headset extra comfortable to wear with PS VR. It’s a great way to immerse yourself in The Inpatient, a recently launched PS VR exclusive horror experience, with the unsettling sounds of scuttling insects and unexplained noises inside the Blackwood Pines Sanatorium (In addition to PS VR, you’ll need a PS4 system and PlayStation Camera to experience VR).”

