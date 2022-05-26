PlayStation Says PS5 Stock Should Improve by 2024

✖

Even though it has been out for well over a year, Sony has still had great difficulty when it comes to keeping the PlayStation 5 in stock. In fact, the past year has been a rough one for those still looking to buy the PS5 as Sony ended up manufacturing fewer consoles than it originally planned. Despite this ongoing shortage, though, Sony has now given a better insight into when the PS5 should be a bit easier to buy.

As mentioned in a new financial presentation from Sony, it was said that PS5 stock should become better by the time that 2024 rolls around. Sony explained that due to the pandemic and the ongoing war involving Russia, there has been a shortage of parts and other "logistical" issues that allow the company to create PS5 consoles. However, these shortages shouldn't last forever. Sony outlined that within the third fiscal year of the platform's availability, which is where we're at now, it expects to "close the gap" between stock and demand for the PS5. By the time that the fourth fiscal year of the PS5 rolls around, which will extend into 2024, it's estimated that PS5 sales will surpass those of PS4 over the same period of time.

Although this trajectory could obviously change, it's good to see that Sony is planning to manufacture far more PS5 consoles in the coming years than it did throughout 2021 and the early part of 2022. And despite not being able to meet demand at this point in time, it also doesn't seem like Sony is expecting demand to drop at any point in the coming years. Assuming that Sony can simply make more PS5 units, to hear that the console could outsell the PS4 within its first few years of availability is greatly impressive, especially when considering that the PS4 is one of the best-selling platforms ever made.

