First PlayStation 5 Live-Action Commercial Is All About the DualSense

What appears to be the first PlayStation 5 live-action commercial has surfaced online across various channels. A short version of the ad, which looks to be a television spot, reportedly first appeared on the Hungarian YouTube channel for PlayStation, and now a longer version has shown up on the PlayStation Asia channel. Where, exactly, this was intended to first debut is unclear as it really feels like these are early releases rather than the official push.

The commercial, which you can check out above from PlayStation Asia or below with a mirror of the Hungarian upload, basically hypes up the new DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5. It's all about how players will really, truly be immersed into the action -- thanks to the controller's new haptic feedback. Well, that and the adaptive triggers and 3D audio. In essence, the live-action commercial suggests that playing a PlayStation 5 will be an entirely different sort of experience from what has come before. Notably, the ad doesn't mention anything about a price or release date.

New PS5 ad. (In Hungarian only for now lol) pic.twitter.com/ZIPd0DWITQ — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 20, 2020

The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release Holidays 2020, though there is no definitive release date beyond that. At this point, the biggest chunks of information that we actually have about the upcoming next-gen console are its specs, the look of the base console, and its new controller, the DualSense. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

What do you think about the new live-action ad for the PlayStation 5? Are you excited to get your own hands on the new DualSense controller? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

[H/T VGC]

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.