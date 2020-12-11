PS5, PC Game Season Gets New Trailer at The Game Awards

✖

Season from Scavenger Studios made an appearance at The Game Awards this week to show off a new trailer for the upcoming game. Season was previously announced with dev blogs already documenting some of the work that’s gone into the game, and for those who are just now catching up on it, it’s been confirmed for the PlayStation 5 as well as the PC via Steam. The game does not yet have a confirmed release date nor does it have a timeframe for its release.

You can check out the trailer for Season below that shows off some of the gameplay and much of the game’s unique style. The game’s centered around exploration via bicycle where players explore the world around them and collect artifacts on their journey.

“Document, photograph, draw, and record life. Through a solitary bicycle journey, form your own memories, your own vision of the world around you,” a preview of the game from its Steam page read. “Your goal? Protect these treasures from being forgotten. Your quest will lead you to discover a new world; unknown, yet familiar. You will be immersed in different societies that will make you discover the mysteries of the world of Season; a surreal version of the mid-twentieth century, where thousands of years have passed without any progress. Find out what caused the last collapse and what might cause the next one...”

The trailer that previewed the game is all we have to go off of right now, but Scavengers Studio promised that it’d have more to share soon.

“Welcome to Season. Everyone thank you for your continual support,” Scavengers Studio said. “We can't wait to share more with you.”

A list of the game’s highlights offered more on its features players can expect from Season:

Meet a diverse cast of characters on your way, who will change the course of your story

Explore a beautiful and poetic fantasy world

Collect artifacts, make recordings, and discover the secrets of the world of Season

Wind your way through stunning landscapes on your bicycle

Experience a touching story as you witness the last breath of different cultures

Season does not yet have a confirmed release date, but it’s scheduled to arrive on the PlayStation 5 and the PC platform via Steam.