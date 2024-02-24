The Two Highest-Rated Games So Far This Year Are Both Exclusive to PS5

The two highest-rated games so far this year, at least according to Metacritic, are both exclusive to the PS5, suggesting that if you don't have a PS5 you're already missing out and we are only a few months into 2024. Really beginning with the PS4 generation, PlayStation has become defined by its high-quality exclusive games. Some of these exclusive games are made by PlayStation itself, while others are forged through third-party deals. So far this year, we've seen an example of each of these.

The highest-rated game so far this year boasts a 92 on Metacritic, and that game is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which isn't even out yet on PS5, and won't be until February 29. Before this though, 123 reviews have gone live for the game, revealing it as the first must-play game so far this year. You could also make this same case for the third and fourth highest-rated games so far this year -- Tekken 8 and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, respectively -- but these cases are a little harder to make. Meanwhile, the second highest-rated game so far this year is a unique case because it is a remaster.

One spot behind Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is The Last of Us Part II Remastered on PS5. Across 91 reviews, it has posted an average score of 90. This is technically the same score as Tekken 8, but The Last of Us Part II Remastered is listed higher presumably because it is closer to 91 than Tekken 8 is.

Of course, it is very unlikely either of these games will hold onto their respective spots over the course of the entire year. There are lots of big games still to come out, including: Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Star Wars Outlaws, Avowed, Stellar Blade, Rise of the Ronin, and more. That said, going into the year, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth did look like the biggest and most promising of all these releases. In years past, a 92 is often not a high enough score to top the Metacritic charts come December, but perhaps this year it will be as 2024 does look a little light compared to some recent years.

