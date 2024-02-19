PS5 Users Urge Everyone to Play New Release If They Like God of War

There is a new release out on PS5 that owners of the Sony console should apparently check out if they enjoyed 2018's God of War. And considering God of War is one of the best games on PS4, we assume this is just about everyone. That said, unlike 2018's God of War, the mystery game in question has not achieved nearly the same level of critical acclaim or popularity, so everyone's mileage may vary more with it than a classic like 2018's God of War reboot.

On February 13, developer Dontnod and publisher Focus Entertainment released a new action-RPG. For those unfamiliar with these two parties, the former is best known for the Life is Strange series, as well as Vampyr and its best game to date, 2023's Jusant. The latter, meanwhile, is best known for developing and/or publishing a variety of series, including A Plague Tale, Atomic Heart, The Surge, Greedfall, World War Z, Farming Simulator, and Blood Bowl. The pair recently came together to release Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, which some PS5 users are really smitten about over on the PS5 Reddit page.

"If you like God of War 2018, you need to play Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden," reads a popular post on the PS5 Reddit page. "Amazing story where choices actually matter. Combat feels like God of War. Similar open world and puzzles as well. Some of the best exploration I've seen in a game. I always get pulled away from the main mission. Look at some reviews/gameplay. I won't say it's underrated, but definitely flying below the radar. I've been switching between this and Helldivers 2 and it's some of the most fun I've had gaming."

Of course, who cares about one single opinion in isolation, but many of the comments have echoed the sentiment, suggesting there may be something to the claim.

"I agree! Although the combat is less refined and the exploration can be very repetitive. The story and side stories are amazing, and the choices actually make an impact on the story and ending. Very good game," reads the literal top comment.

If you decide to pick up this game based on these glowing reviews of it on the PS5 Reddit page, keep in mind the PS5 version has a 78 on Metacritic. It is also very much not a AAA game, but more akin to a AA game. That said, the latter, which refers to its budget, apparently doesn't hold the game back much and it sounds like the former may be an underrating of the game.

"In New Eden, 1695, communities of settlers are plagued by a dreadful curse," reads an official blurb about the game for all who are interested. "As Banishers, step into their lives, investigate the source of evil, unravel chilling mysteries, explore diverse landscapes, and interact with unforgettable characters whose fate lies in your hands. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is an all-new title crafted by renowned studio Don't Nod, known for their acclaimed titles such as Life is Strange and Vampyr. Immerse yourself in an intimate narrative Action-RPG, taking you on an exhilarating journey between life, death, love and sacrifices."