PS5 Shooter From 2021 Now Free to Download for Many

A PlayStation 5 shooter that was released back in 2021 is now free for many on the platform. Despite still being early in its life cycle, 2021 was a very strong year for the PS5, particularly when it comes to shooters. Titles like Deathloop, Returnal, and Ghostrunner all put a heavy emphasis on shooting mechanics and went on to be a bit hit with players. And while none of these games in mention are now free for millions on PS5, it’s instead a multiplayer shooter that has continued to be updated over the past five years.

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Starting today, Hell Let Loose has landed on the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and has become free for all Extra and Premium members to download and play. Released in October 2021 on PS5, Hell Let Loose is a World War II-era shooter that thrusts players into sprawling 50v50 battles. The game has been praised by many for putting a larger emphasis on tactical gameplay, rather than being a run-and-gun shooter like Call of Duty. Hell Let Loose went on to be such a success that it eventually spawned a sequel, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, which launched earlier this year.

As mentioned, Hell Let Loose is part of the new round of additions to the PS Plus Game Catalog for November 2026, which means it’s only available to Extra and Premium subscribers. Typically, PlayStation adds new games to PS Plus closer to the middle of each month, but for one reason or another, Hell Let Loose has rolled out onto the service earlier than normal.

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Because Hell Let Loose is available through PS Plus, it means that PS5 users won’t be able to retain access to it in perpetuity. As long as it remains on the Game Catalog, the game will be freely up for grabs to download and play, but there will almost certainly come a point where it departs from the subscription service. Fortunately, most PS5 games that are added to PS Plus in this manner tend to stick around for a year, or longer. As a result, even if you don’t download it onto your own PS5 to play it right now, you’ll still have the opportunity to grab it in the months ahead.

If you’re a PS Plus member, are you going to download Hell Let Loose for yourself? Or are you instead waiting on some of the other new arrivals on the PS Plus Game Catalog this month to become available? Be sure to let me know down in the comments section.