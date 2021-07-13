New Jeopardy Episode Had an Entire Category About PlayStation 5

✖

The popular game show Jeopardy! included an entire category dedicated to PlayStation and, more specifically, the PlayStation 5 and its video games. The entire category, inexplicably called "GAMER'S DELIGHT" on the show, featured all the usual number of questions and answers, but it seems fair to say that most Jeopardy! categories wouldn't include references to both Astro's Playroom and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart during a regular episode.

For what it's worth, the contestants seemed perfectly in sync with the category as all were solved fairly quickly. The answers were hosted by -- as described by Jeopardy! -- "gamer and a YouTube star" J.D. Witherspoon and featured clips of the video games being referenced. While there were some arguably more obscure titles included in it, given that I cover video games regularly, the questions seemed fairly obvious, even the $1,000 box, but your mileage may vary. You can check out the entire GAMER'S DELIGHT category for yourself below:

This is far from the first time that Jeopardy! has included video game-related categories, but it does seem rather unique in recent memory for an entire category to be devoted to a single new console. Previously, Jeopardy! has not always had the greatest luck with including video games as evidenced by one category several years back that the contestants avoided until the very end when they simply could avoid it no longer.

As for PlayStation in general, the PlayStation 5 console is now available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399, assuming that you can find either of them in stock at one of the various retailers that seem to add more haphazardly every so often.

