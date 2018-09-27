‘Jeopardy’ Had a Video Games Category and It Did Not Go Well

Jeopardy is a game show where contestants can show off their knowledge on a variety of subjects that leaves no topic untouched. Unfortunately for last night’s participants, one of the categories was “Video Games” — and bless their hearts, they tried to avoid it as long as they could.

they avoided the video game category as long as they could pic.twitter.com/ZCZj1OCi9t — Matthew Rorie (@frailgesture) September 27, 2018

Even Bethesda couldn’t help but to get in on the action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We Know this one. pic.twitter.com/brYxO1ZIdQ — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) September 27, 2018

Luckily, the host had nothing but a humorous outlook on the whole thing, and fans couldn’t get enough:

Alex used to be an adventurer like you … — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 27, 2018

500 (Imaginary) Bottle Caps Alex. — Carlo (Clownz) (@Italianclownz) September 27, 2018

Everyone asks Why is Fallout, but not How is Fallout. Poor Fallout. — Pumpkin Spice April 🎃 (@zexxa) September 27, 2018

Still, it was all in good fun… at least until they lost. We do have to give a small nod though to host Alex Trebek, because his face through the whole thing was absolutely hilarious! You can watch the entire segment in the video at the top of the article, but be warned. It’s a doozy.

What do you think? Were they just caught off guard or totally unprepared? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!