$70 PS5 Game on the PlayStation Store Now Available for $5.59

A PlayStation 5 game that normally costs $70 on the PlayStation Store has been discounted by 92%. As a result, it is now available until October 22 for $5.59. The PS5 game in question, though, is a divisive one, as the 92% discount signals. A universally acclaimed and popular PS5 game is very rarely discounted by $62, let alone two years after its release. To this end, the PS5 game has never been cheaper on the PlayStation Store, nor at retail, not for PlayStation fans at least.

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Back on February 2, 2024, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and UK developer Rocksteady Studios combined to release Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a spin-off from the Batman: Arkham series from the studio responsible for the Batman: Arkham series. And it’s a divisive spin-off. If you look at its 60 on Metacritic, you may think nobody enjoyed the DC game. If you look at its user reviews, though, they tell a more complicated story. On the PlayStation Store, it has a similar cumulative score of 3.2 out of 5 stars, but the most common review score across more than 37,000 user reviews is a perfect 5/5 score. This is to say, it has its fans, like a new PS3 remaster just released on PS5 with a 99/100 PlayStation Store audience score, though not to this level.

In 2026, in particular, is it worth $70? Probably not. $5.59 is a whole different story. That’s a lot of game for a little bit of money. To this end, while the main story alone is only about 12 hours, there is nearly 50 hours of content in the game for completionists. This would be almost 10 hours of content per dollar, and it’s 10 hours of content per dollar packed full of AAA production value.

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Open-World Action-Adventure Shooter

For those unfamiliar with the 2024 release, it is an open-world action-adventure shooter set five years after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight, the last game in the core series. It’s not considered a sequel to this game, but it is a follow-up. And in it, you play as the Suicide Squad, tasked with stopping Brainiac in Metropolis, who has brainwashed the members of the Justice League to fight on his side.

In the game, you control and can swap between four different characters: Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang. If you have the DLC, which is not included in this $5.59 version, you can also play as Joker, Lawless, Deathstroke, and Mrs. Freeze.

It is worth noting that there is a free trial of the game available on PS Plus Premium that offers subscribers up to 3 hours with the DC game. Meanwhile, as we wait for a new Batman: Arkham game, a new update and feature were recently released for Batman: Arkham Asylum, 17 years after its release.