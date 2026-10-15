Nintendo Switch Exclusive Game Stealth Releases on PS5 and PS4

A Nintendo Switch console exclusive has been stealth-released on PS5 and PS4 via the PlayStation Store, where it is exclusively available. In other words, the release is digital only. As for console exclusive, for those unfamiliar with the term, it refers to a game only available on a single console platform, but also available on PC. In this case, the game came to Nintendo Switch and PC in 2024, and hasn’t come to another platform since, including Nintendo Switch 2.

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The new stealth release follows a classic NES game that was stealth-released on the PS5 last week. While the previous stealth release was more nostalgic, this new one is higher quality. To this end, it was quietly one of the better games of 2024, but it released in December, so some missed it that year. This game is Antonblast from developer Summitsphere, a studio founded in 2018 that debuted with the release. And it was a very good debut for the studio, as evidenced by its 87 on Metacritic and its 95 on Steam. The latter is its score after nearly 3,000 user reviews, and it gives the game an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating, the highest rating possible on the platform. Meanwhile, the Nintendo eShop doesn’t have user reviews, so it’s unclear what Switch users think of the game by comparison.

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One of 2024’s Better Games

The game, which costs $20 on the PlayStation Store, is a fast-paced and explosive side-scrolling action platformer. In it, you play as the very angry Dynamite Anton and his cranked-out co-worker Annie as you demolish your way through bizarre worlds, take down screen-rilling bosses, and ultimately attempt to steal your spirits back from Satan.

User reviews praise the game’s gameplay, but do note it can be very challenging and frustrating, both of which do prove a point of contention for some reviewers. It’s a concoction of Wario Land, Pizza Tower, and Tembo, so if you like these games, there’s a high chance you will enjoy this one, if you don’t mind games that make you want to throw your controller on occasion.

A bombastic blast of a platformer, with so much love and care given to it. Get ready to get frustrated,” reads one of these user reviews. Another adds, “Exploding levels to rubble is so fun, holy.”

Those on PS5 or PS4 who decide to check out the new PS Store release should expect, on average, a runtime of about 7 to 11 hours, though completionists may need closer to 25 hours with the game, which does not offer much in terms of replayability. At $20, this is decent content value, and it is free with the new $40 PlayStation Store gift card deal.