Next Xbox Exclusive Coming to PS5 "Soon"

The next Xbox console exclusive coming to PS5 is coming "soon" according to the developer of it. Last month, Xbox announced four games coming to PS5. One of these games is already out, the other three are releasing between March and April. This game is not one of these four games, all of which come directly from Xbox, unlike this one. You could make the case it is less notable than these games as well, but right now it is an Xbox console exclusive, so it coming to to PS5 is notable.

The mystery game in question debuted back on April 27, 203 via independent developer Plot Twist. Not only did it debut as an Xbox console exclusive -- coming to PC as well -- but it was an Xbox Game Pass launch game, making it even more closely related to the Xbox brand, at least for a bit. This exclusivity is shedding "real soon" according to the game's X page though.

"Ready to haunt your PlayStation 5 with Lovecraftian-like horrors," reads a post from the game's official X account. "Our metroidvania The Last Case of Benedict Fox: Definitive Edition is coming to PS5 real soon."

If you are not familiar with The Last Case of Benedict Fox: Definitive Edition, it may be because it has a mixed reputation. On Metacritic, it boasts scores ranging from 58 to 69, depending on the platform. Meanwhile, on Steam only 73 percent of 388 user reviews rate the game positively, giving it a "Mostly Positive" rating.

"Descend into a limbo of decaying memories as Benedict Fox, a self-proclaimed detective bound to his demon companion," reads an official description of the game. "Use that unholy bond to explore the minds of the recently deceased in search of clues as you uncover the mysteries of a massive, decrepit mansion – the site to a young couple's grisly murder, and the disappearance of their child. Immerse yourself in a dark, intriguing world full of secret organizations, forbidden rituals, and cold-blooded crimes in an arcane adventure brought to life through a fascinating Burton-esque art style."

If you decide to check the game out when it releases on PS5, you can expect a game that is about 11 to 15 hours long, thought completionists will need a few more hours than this with it.