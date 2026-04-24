3 New PS5 Games Release to 98/100 PS Store User Review Score

Not one, not two, but three new PS5 games were released this week on the PlayStation Store to a 4.9 or better user review score. A 4.9 out of 5 stars on a 100-point scale is a 98/100. Suffice to say, PS5 users are enjoying the trio of new releases, one of which is a port of 2025’s highest-rated game, while the other two are brand new releases debuting this week. Better yet, they are all affordable. PS5 games can cost up to $80, especially right at launch, but two of the three titles are only $30, and the third is just a humble $10.

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One of these three games is Mouse: P.I. For Hire from developer Fumi Games and publisher Playside, the former of which has debuted with this release. And so far, PS5 users are loving the game inspired by 1930s cartoons, as evidenced by its 4.9 out of 5 stars after more than 3,700 user reviews. Then there is Hades II, which needs no introduction as the highest-rated game of 2025. The Supergiant Games’ title has finally come to PS5, and PS5 users are grateful, as its 4.93 out of 5-star score after more than 4,000 reviews demonstrates. Lastly, there is Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors, a spin-off of the 2022 indie hit Vampire Survivors from the same developer, Poncle. It currently has a 4.94 out of 5-star rating after more than 1,000 user reviews.

Mouse: P.I. For Hire

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Mouse P.I. For Hire is available on the PlayStation Store for $29.99. In the action first-person shooter inspired by 1930s hand-drawn rubber hose animation, you play as Jack Pepper, a former war hero-turned-detective, who must uncover a conspiracy in the seedy underbelly of Mouseburg.

For those curious, Mouse: P.I. For Hire is currently sitting at an 81 on Metacritic, a very solid score, but obviously lower than its user review scores across all platforms.

Hades II

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Hades II costs $30 on the PlayStation Store, but it is 20% for PS Plus subscribers until April 28, making it $23.99. In the rogue-like dungeon crawler, you play as the immortal Princess of the Underworld, who must stop the forces of the Titan of Time.

For those curious, Hades II has a 95 on Metacritic, which makes it a rare example where both critics and consumers alike have absolutely loved it.

Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors

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Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors only costs $10 on the PlayStation Store, which no doubt helps its user review score. The gothic horror casual survival game with rogue-lite and bullet hell elements has a simple premise: survive against the forces of hell for as long as you can.

Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors has an 82 on Metacritic, so again, there is a gap between consumer reception and critical reception, but this isn’t abnormal in the modern era.

All of that said, feel free to sound off in the comment section with your thoughts on these three PS5 games, or join the video game conversations currently happening on the ComicBook Forum.