Free PS5 Game Now Available on PlayStation Store for Everyone

There is a new and free PS5 game now available on the PlayStation Store, which does not happen often, and when it does, it’s usually a free-to-play game with some type of monetization model. This is just a free game, with no strings attached, and according to its user review score on the PlayStation Store, it’s not just free, but good. Meanwhile, the new free PS5 game is available to all users of the Sony console, as well as users of the PS5 Pro, and no PlayStation Plus subscription is required.

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More specifically, all PS5 and PS5 Pro users can grab Cudit Games’ new release, Chess Mate, for free. As noted, since its release, PS5 users have been enjoying this free download. To this end, it has a 4.33 out of 5-star rating after nearly 300 user reviews. On a 100-point scale, this is a score of 87. Currently, this is our only insight into the game’s quality as there is not a Metacritic score available, and for a variety of reasons, this is unlikely to change.

Chess Mate is obviously, as its name gives away, a chess game that is described as being both for new players and experienced players alike. To facilitate this, there are 16 different, finely tuned difficulty levels, more than most digital chess games offer. Meanwhile, players can also customize the experience with three chess piece sets. And if these three are not to your liking, there are more available via the in-game store, but they do cost money.

While PS5 Pro users can enjoy this new free game from the PlayStation Store just like standard PS5 users, there is no additional PS5 Pro support. Considering the game is just chess, this isn’t that surprising.

Of course, this is not the only chess game on the PlayStation Store, as there are a few others. What makes Chess Mate stand out from these other games is that it is free. To this end, it is the only free chess game available on PS5 and the PlayStation Store right now. Despite being free, its user review score is actually higher than its premium counterparts, suggesting it is also the best chess option on PS5 and the PlayStation Store right now.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to sound off in the comments section, or head over to the ComicBook Forum and hop into the gaming conversations happening there.