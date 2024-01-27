Popular PS5 Games Dirt Cheap as $3 in Limited Time Sale

Some popular PS5 games are dirt cheap right now on the PlayStation Store. In this case, dirt cheap refers to PS5 games that have been discounted to just a few dollars. In addition to this there are other notable deals, with discounts as deep as 80 percent, which is a lot for the PlayStation Store. All of the deals come courtesy of a new promotional sale on the PlayStation Store dubbed the New Year Deals Sale, which when you include PS4 games, packs nearly 2,000 deals. That said, it is only available for a limited time, or, more specifically, it is only available until January 31.

Below, we've collected all of the most notable PS5 deals. The most notable of these notable PS5 deals feature information about said game and a trailer for said game, in addition to pricing information and a hyperlink to the game's PlayStation Store listing. The not as notable deals, but still notable enough to point out, only feature pricing information and the hyperlink. As for the selected games, we tried to only choose games with either high user reviews, a high Metacritic score, or a game thats popularity speaks for itself.

Control: Ultimate Edition -- $9.99

About: "A corruptive presence has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control...Only you have the power to stop it. The world is now your weapon in an epic fight to annihilate an ominous enemy through deep and unpredictable environments. Containment has failed, humanity is at stake. Will you regain control?"

In Sound Mind -- $3.49

About: "From the creators of the cult classic Nightmare House 2 comes In Sound Mind, a witty first-person psychological horror with frenetic puzzles and unique boss fights. Traverse a series of unsettling memories as you journey within the inner workings of the one place you can't seem to escape-your own mind."

Multiple Resident Evil Games -- $7.99/$9.99

About: "Jill Valentine is one of the last remaining people in Raccoon City to witness the atrocities Umbrella performed. To stop her, Umbrella unleashes their ultimate secret weapon Nemesis!"

Resident Evil 7 -- Resident Evil 2 -- Resident Evil 3

Little Nightmares II -- $9.89

About: "Return to a world of charming horror in Little Nightmares II, a suspense adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower. With Six, the girl in the yellow raincoat, as his guide, Mono sets out to discover the dark secrets of The Signal Tower. Their journey won't be easy; Mono and Six will face a host of new threats from the terrible residents of this world. Will you dare to face this collection of new, little nightmares?

Lost in Random -- $2.99

About: "Ruled by a wicked Queen, the kingdom of Random is divided into six shadowy realms where life is dictated by a cursed black dice. In this story, from the award-winning Swedish game studio Zoink and penned by Eisner Award-winning Adventure Time and Marvel Comics The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl author Ryan North, you'll join Even, a penniless girl who's down on her luck, in a dark quest to save her beloved sister. With her companion Dicey, a small and strange living dice, Even must learn to embrace the chaos of Random, uncovering an age-old tale with a modern message."

Other Notable Deals (Dirt Cheap)

More Notable Deals (Non-Dirt Cheap)