PS5 Getting New Ninja Turtles Game

PS5 users are getting a new Ninja Turtles game. Right now on PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One users can enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge from developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu Games. After coming to these platforms back in June, the game is making the next-gen jump to PS5 on November 15. And if you already own the game on PS4, the PS5 version is a free update. Unfortunately, this free upgrade isn't that meaningful because the two versions are identical according to Tribute Games.

When Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge was released in June, it debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 84 to 87 depending on the platform. In other words, it was received well by critics. It was also received well by consumers as well, though it's unclear how much this positive reception translated into sales as Dotemu has yet to release sales figures.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge features groundbreaking gameplay rooted in timeless classic brawling mechanics, brought to you by the beat 'em up experts at Dotemu (Streets of Rage 4) and Tribute Games," reads an official description of the game. "Bash your way through gorgeous pixel art environments and slay tons of hellacious enemies with your favorite Turtle, each with his own skills and moves-making each run unique! Choose a fighter, use radical combos to defeat your opponents and experience intense combats loaded with breathtaking action and outrageous ninja abilities. Stay sharp as you face off against Shredder and his faithful Foot Clan alone, or grab your best buds and play with up to four players simultaneously!

"If you were a kid like me in the early '90s, you probably hold a special place in your heart for Konami's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade games," reads the opening of our review of the game. "More than 30 years later, those games remain some of the finest beat 'em ups ever produced, and I cherish my memories of playing them on Super Nintendo and in arcades like Major Magic's. The sheer quality of those games made the characters video game icons in those days, and developer Tribute Games has attempted to recapture that magic with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge."