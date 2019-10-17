PS5 Release Date Reportedly Revealed

According to a new report, the PlayStation 5 may be releasing a bit later than most expect. As you may know, Sony has confirmed the PS5 will launch sometime during the holiday 2020 window. Most have taken this and are assuming the system will release sometime in either October or November. However, a new report claims the PS5 may actually be releasing in December. That’s right, according to one outlet, the PlayStation 5 will release sometime in December. When exactly in the Christmas month wasn’t divulged, but the outlet says its sources have confirmed that Sony has opted to release the console very late into 2020, presumably after Microsoft releases the Xbox Scarlett.

The report comes way of TweakTown, a site that previously reported that AMD would provide the console with semi-custom designs using Zen 2 and Navi technologies before it was officially revealed. In other words, this just isn’t a random Reddit user or a sketchy 4chan leaker. However, that doesn’t mean this shouldn’t be taken with a grain of salt.

As you may know, both the PS4 and PS3 launched in November. In fact both previous Sony consoles hit in the middle of November, right before Black Friday. Meanwhile, the PS2 released in October. Again, this is why most believe the PS5 will arrive in November, or possibly October. That said, while it seems unlikely the PS5 would release in December, it’s worth noting the PS1 did ship in December back in 1994, so it’s not unheard of for Sony to release a console then.

Still, I can’t imagine Sony passing up on the opportunity to sell consoles during Black Friday. Further, why would you change the winning formula of the PS4? Also, shipping in December means you run the risk of not having enough supply to meet Christmas demands, which would be a substantial error. In other words, I simply can’t imagine the PS5 releasing in December, but it’s possible.

