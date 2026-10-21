New PS5 Firmware Update Released to End October 2026, Here’s What Changed

PlayStation has today released a new firmware update for PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles around the globe. At the start of October, a new PS5 patch went live that didn’t do a whole lot to the platform other than improve some of the hardware’s security while also bettering performance and stability. This update rolled out not long after a much more substantial PS5 update in September, which happened to add a couple of new features to the system. And while there’s reason to believe that another sizable patch like this one is on the horizon, it hasn’t come about today.

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Downloadable now, update version 26.07-14.20.00 for PS5 consoles is an incredibly small one for the platform. Rather than drastically upgrading or introducing any new features on the PS5 or PS5 Pro, PlayStation has merely improved the messaging function on certain parts of the console. Patches like this are somewhat commonplace and have been released on PS5 in the past, so it’s not shocking to see that a similar update has been pushed out. Still, for those looking for larger overhauls to the PS5, they won’t be found here.

Here are the full, albeit incredibly brief, patch notes for this new PS5 patch directly from PlayStation:

PS5 Update Version 26.07-14.20.00

We’ve improved the messages and usability on some screens.

Moving forward, PlayStation undoubtedly has some larger patches for the PS5 in the works. Historically, the biggest and most important updates for the PS5 that introduce completely new elements to the console’s ecosystem have rolled out in the final months of each year. Currently, PlayStation hasn’t announced if this trend will continue in 2026, but it’s very much possible given how the gaming corporation has operated in past years.

That being said, PlayStation could be internally looking to move away from releasing large overhauls to the PS5 at this point. While the console is obviously going to keep being updated for many more years, the looming release of the PS6 (which could launch as early as 2027) is likely the primary focus of PlayStation’s hardware team at the moment. With this in mind, PS5 updates could start to become fewer and further between as PlayStation instead prioritizes rolling any highly-requested features from fans into its next console.

What do you think about this new PS5 update that has been released today? And what major features or improvements do you believe still need to be added to the console? Let me know for yourself down in the comments section.