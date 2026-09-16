New PS5 Console Firmware Update Released for September 2026, Here Are the Full Patch Notes

Sony has today released a new system update for PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles around the globe. Generally speaking, most new PS5 updates that are released don’t tend to do very much to the hardware. Outside of improving stability and performance, it’s rare for Sony to tweak much else with the PS5 whenever it releases new patches. Fortunately, with today’s new firmware, this isn’t the case, as Sony has instead overhauled a fair number of elements seen across the PS5.

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Downloadable now, PS5 system update version 26.06-14.00.00 is one of the larger ones that has been released so far in 2026. Likely the most notable new feature with this update is specific to PS5 Pro platforms, as Sony has made the platform’s enhanced image quality now toggled on by default. Although this is a minor change, it should ensure that those who own the PS5 Pro will be getting the best visual experience right away without having to fine-tune their settings.

Outside of this, Sony has made some new quality-of-life improvements to voice chat and the Welcome Hub. While speaking with friends, PS5 users will now have the ability to toggle on a visual indicator that will show them who is talking when in a chat session. As for the Welcome Hub, a new community-focused widget has become available that will show users which games on PS5 are the most popular throughout the nation. Although none of these new additions to the PS5 drastically change the console experience, they’re nice upgrades that many users will surely look to take advantage of.

To get a full glimpse at everything Sony has done to the PS5 today with this new update, you can find the patch notes attached below.

PS5 Firmware Version 26.06-14.00.00 Patch Notes