New PS5 Console Firmware Update Released for September 2026, Here Are the Full Patch Notes

Sony has today released a new system update for PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles around the globe. Generally speaking, most new PS5 updates that are released don’t tend to do very much to the hardware. Outside of improving stability and performance, it’s rare for Sony to tweak much else with the PS5 whenever it releases new patches. Fortunately, with today’s new firmware, this isn’t the case, as Sony has instead overhauled a fair number of elements seen across the PS5.
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Downloadable now, PS5 system update version 26.06-14.00.00 is one of the larger ones that has been released so far in 2026. Likely the most notable new feature with this update is specific to PS5 Pro platforms, as Sony has made the platform’s enhanced image quality now toggled on by default. Although this is a minor change, it should ensure that those who own the PS5 Pro will be getting the best visual experience right away without having to fine-tune their settings.
Outside of this, Sony has made some new quality-of-life improvements to voice chat and the Welcome Hub. While speaking with friends, PS5 users will now have the ability to toggle on a visual indicator that will show them who is talking when in a chat session. As for the Welcome Hub, a new community-focused widget has become available that will show users which games on PS5 are the most popular throughout the nation. Although none of these new additions to the PS5 drastically change the console experience, they’re nice upgrades that many users will surely look to take advantage of.
To get a full glimpse at everything Sony has done to the PS5 today with this new update, you can find the patch notes attached below.
PS5 Firmware Version 26.06-14.00.00 Patch Notes
- We’ve turned on Enhance PSSR Image Quality as a default setting. When you update the system software, this setting automatically turns on. When you enable this feature, enhanced PSSR is used even for games that support the previous version of PSSR, so you can enjoy a sharper and clearer visual experience.
- To turn off this setting, go to Settings > Screen and Video > Video Output > Enhance PSSR Image Quality.
- This feature is available only on PS5 Pro.
- You can now see who’s speaking while you’re in a voice chat.
- To show the speaker indicator, go to the voice chat card in the control center. Select More > Display Who’s Speaking and turn on Display Names.
- To choose where the speaker indicator appears on your screen, select Position.
- We’ve added the Community Activity widget to your Welcome Hub. You can switch between the following views.
- Trending Now displays ten multiplayer games or multiplayer modes that are surging in popularity. Look here for new game releases or games with major content updates.
- Top 10 displays the ten most popular games in the last week for your country or region. Look here to see what games have a large community of players you can join.
- We’ve changed the following features for PS5 consoles and PS5 Pro consoles in certain countries or regions.
- If you go to Settings > Accessories > General > Advanced Settings and select Turn Off Bluetooth, your console does not enter rest mode and HDMI Device Link does not function.
- The Turn Off Bluetooth function is for managing controller connections at esports venues and similar locations. Do not use this feature for any other purpose.
- We’ve improved system software performance and stability.