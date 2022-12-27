Naughty Dog Boss Neil Druckmann Sheds More Light on New PS5 Games

Longtime Naughty Dog director and co-president Neil Druckmann has shed more light on the studio's upcoming games for PlayStation 5. In recent weeks, Druckmann has been busy with promoting the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us as those at Naughty Dog itself have continued to work on a number of projects that will come to PS5 down the road. And while PlayStation fans already know about one of these Naughty Dog titles, Druckmann has now offered up more details about how the company is approaching its forthcoming games.

In a new message shared on Twitter, Druckmann addressed recent comments he made about how his next game at Naughty Dog is being "structured more like a TV show". Over the past couple of days, this statement has made many fans wonder about what this could possibly mean in regard to the studio's next title, especially in the wake of Druckmann working on HBO's The Last of Us. Now, Druckmann has clarified this statement just a bit more and has further explained what he meant by it.

"It's about making our games in an even more collaborative manner!" Druckmann said to expand on his previous comments. "Stoked to show you our projects as soon as we can!"

(Spoiler: it’s about making our games in an even more collaborative manner! Stoked to show you our projects as soon as we can!) https://t.co/Vb5HzuMCXr pic.twitter.com/FdtFgthVtv — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) December 27, 2022

As mentioned, we already have some broad ideas of what Druckmann and the rest of Naughty Dog are working on at this point in time. Currently, Naughty Dog has already verified that it's working on a multiplayer title set within the world of The Last of Us. Although we haven't seen this game in action just yet, Druckmann has previously said that the title will be highlighted more in 2023.

Beyond this, though, recent rumors have also suggested that Naughty Dog is also now in the process of developing The Last of Us Part 3. Last year, Druckmann stated that a story outline for a third Last of Us game had been put together, but it hadn't yet been decided if Naughty Dog would embark on actually making this project. While the studio has yet to confirm that this rumor is accurate, it definitely seems like PlayStation's most prominent developer could be looking to further entrench itself within the world of The Last of Us in the coming years.

