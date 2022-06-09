New The Last of Us PS5 Multiplayer Game Details Revealed by Naughty Dog

✖

Naughty Dog has been very open for a few years at this point that it has been hard at work on a multiplayer game that is set within the world of The Last of Us. Although this game was once originally going to be included as a secondary mode in The Last of Us Part II, it outgrew the studio's original scope and ended up becoming its own project. And after years of anticipation, Naughty Dog today finally revealed more information about this project.

Highlighted during today's Summer Game Fest stream, Naughty Dog's co-president Neil Druckmann revealed that the studio is still working on its untitled The Last of Us multiplayer game that should come to PlayStation 5. Druckmann said that work on the game is still very early on, but he did share an image from the project to give fans a taste of what to expect. In short, it looks like this The Last of Us game will take place in a war-torn version of San Francisco. The art that was shown sees two characters standing in the foreground, although there's not much else to make out otherwise.

keep a "lookout" ✌



Our biggest online experience is coming. More news next year... #TheLastofUs pic.twitter.com/WpsHBX63x3 — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) June 9, 2022

"It's no secret that many of you are not only drawn to The Last of Us' stories but also the game's original Factions multiplayer. Since The Last of Us Factions' release almost a decade ago, dedicated players have been vocal about an expansion upon that offering," Naughty Dog said in a new blog post. "However, we can finally announce that we're creating something much larger than a mode. We're thrilled to share a piece of concept art from our upcoming multiplayer experience, which is an extremely ambitious undertaking. We're growing our studio significantly to ensure we build this full-scale, standalone game, with its massive scope and immense world, in a way that fans have come to expect from The Last of Us and Naughty Dog."

For now, there's still very little that we know about this multiplayer The Last of Us game, but the studio has promised that more information will arrive in 2023. Whether or not a launch will also take place next year remains to be seen.

What do you think about this new The Last of Us multiplayer game? Is it shaping up about how you envisioned? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you'd like to chat more.