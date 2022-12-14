The Last of Us 3 Rumor Offers Exciting Update on Game's Development

The Last of Us 3 has gotten an exciting update from a reputable source. The Last of Us is one of gaming's most beloved franchises, despite only being a little less than a decade old. It was immediately showered with praise when it arrived on the PS3 in 2013 and has been released on every PlayStation console since then along with a sequel for PS4 in 2020. While the sequel divided audiences, it was still strongly received by critics and ensured the series was here to stay. Not only that, but Sony is now adapting the first game for an HBO series and is even bringing the recent remake of the first game to PC and the recently released Steam Deck.

With all that said, it should come as no surprise that PlayStation really wants to make sure The Last of Us sticks around as a series. However, it's been unclear if or when we'd get The Last of Us 3. Thankfully, a reputable source who leaked details about the HBO series that have now been proven true suggests it's a priority for Naughty Dog. Twitter user and insider ViewerAnon claimed that director Neil Druckmann's next game is The Last of Us 3 and it's currently in production as we speak. It's also expected that Factions, the multiplayer spin-off for The Last of Us, will arrive first. It will be a few years before we see The Last of Us 3, but it is coming. The status of Naughty Dog's supposed new IP is also unknown and ViewerAnon claimed that a different studio is working on a reboot of Uncharted.

Well, I'm not watching anything, so... Dr. Uckmann's next game is THE LAST OF US PART III which is currently in production at Naughty Dog. https://t.co/MxN8aBq9cy — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) December 13, 2022

So, that's all we know right now. Druckmann has stated that an outline for a third game had been written, but they were not making it as of early 2021. It's unclear if he was playing coy or if the team opted to move in a new direction, resulting in that story getting shelved. It's also unknown whether the game would once again revolve around Ellie and Abby, but Abby actress Laura Bailey is open to returning to the character.

