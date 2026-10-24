Open-World RPG PlayStation Exclusive Now Free for Some PS5 Users

An open-world RPG and PlayStation exclusive is now free for PS5 and PS4 users with a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscription. How long it will be available with these two libraries, but games are mostly common added in 12-month and 24-month periods. You’d think, as a PlayStation exclusive from Sony itself, it would be a permanent addition, but this is not how it’s worked in the past, and there’s no reason to think this is how it works here.

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The new PlayStation Plus addition is Guerrilla Games’ 2022 open-world RPG, also known as Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn. This also happens to be one of the best RPGs of its year, as evidenced by its 88 on Metacritic, its millions of copies sold, and its seven nominations at The Game Awards, including for Game of the Year. At the same time, it doesn’t appear to have resonated as much as its PS4 predecessor, despite earning a similar reception, as evidenced by the fact that it’s sold far fewer copies. It also has a worse rating on the PlayStation Store, though the difference isn’t substantial. To this end, it still has a solid 4.62 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store. Speaking of the PlayStation Store, the open-world RPG costs $40 on there, which means PS Plus subscribers are being saved a considerable amount of money if they end up playing it at no extra no charge via their subscription. They can also currently score a 2004 classic for free as well.

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A Post-Apocalyptic Open-World RPG

For those unfamiliar with Horizon Forbidden West, it is a post-apocalyptic open-world RPG with robot dinosaurs. And it’s a direct sequel to the aforementioned Horizon Zero Dawn. To this end, the stories of the games are connected, but you can probably get by with watching a story recap of the first game if you want to just jump straight into the second now that it is available for free.

Those who opt to do this and check out the open-world RPG should expect 25 to 30 hours just to mainline it. Add in the game’s side content, which it has plenty of, and you are looking at a runtime of roughly 60 to 70 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will need closer to 90 hours, and maybe even 100 hours with the large open-world game, which is packed full of side quests and grindy content.

For those looking for something newer to play, there is obviously plenty of that as well. To this end, Square Enix has released a new PS5 RPG that has earned a 96/100 on the PlayStation Store. It’s not free, though. It’s great, but not free.