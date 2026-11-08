$80 PS5 Game Now Available on PlayStation Store for $8

An $80 PS5 game on the PlayStation Store is now available for $8. The PS5 game in question hails from 2022, so to be $72 off in four years is fairly noteworthy. That said, this price point is only available on the PS Store, and it’s only available for two weeks. After this, the 90 percent discount making this price point happen will expire, and those who want the 2022 horror game will need to fork over a lot more money or wait for the next discount on it.

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Back in 2022, developer Supermassive Games and publisher 2K released an interactive narrative-driven horror game called The Quarry. For those unfamiliar with the former, it is the American developer best known for 2015’s Until Dawn. And The Quarry is a spiritual successor to this PlayStation exclusive, though it’s not PlayStation exclusive itself. This discount is exclusive to PlayStation, though.

This deal is specifically for the Deluxe Edition of the game. The standard edition is only $70 by comparison, but it’s not on sale. This version of the game notably comes with some bonus 80s-themed content. Meanwhile, in the same PlayStation Store sale, there is currently a 2025 PS5 RPG available for just a single dollar.

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2022 Horror Game

For those just learning about The Quarry, it’s a horror game and interactive story where you, the player, dictate the game’s story and ending based on various decisions you make throughout the game, including in dialogue. Meanwhile, the game takes place in a modern setting, but it is no doubt inspired by the great teen slasher horror movies of the 1990s.

In the game, you play as nine different characters, all counselors at Hackett’s Quarry summer camp. The sun is setting on the last day of camp, and the group is throwing a party to celebrate. Things quickly go south, though, and the teenage group finds themself running from blood-drenched locals and something far more sinister. Any character can become the star of the show, but they can all die before daylight comes too.

Upon release, The Quarry earned a very solid 79 on Metacritic. This is a solid score no matter the genre, but in the horror genre, it’s especially solid because horror games tend to score lower. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store, after more than 20,000 user reviews, it has a score of 85 among PS5 users. For what it is worth, we awarded the game 4/5 stars, calling it the Until Dawn successor that everyone has been waiting for.

Those who cop The Quarry from the PlayStation Store as a result of this sale should expect about 9 to 11 hours to beat the game once. There are several endings, though, and all types of permutations, so this range can easily multiply.