PS5 RPG Released in 2025 Now Available on PlayStation Store for $1

An RPG released on PS5 in 2025 is now available on the PlayStation Store for $1, thanks to a whopping 95 percent discount that has just gone live and will be live until November 21. This is currently the best-selling deal in the larger PlayStation Store sale, and of course, this is a brand-new low price for the game. Why the game is basically given away for free, we do not know, but the same deal is also available for PS4 users.

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Back in 2018, developer Gemdrops, with the help of publishers FuRyu and Spike Chunsoft, released an action RPG by the name of Crystar, a brand-new IP at the time. Upon release, the RPG only earned a 68 on Metacritic, which is not very good, obviously. It would end up resonating with PlayStation fans, though. At launch, the game was a PS4 exclusive, and to date it has over 1,700 user reviews on the PlayStation Store with a score of 88. In 2019, the game came to PC on the back of its relative popularity, and then in 2022 it got another release, this time courtesy of Nintendo Switch. And then came its latest release in 2025, with this release being the PS5 version. A year later, the aforementioned trio is effectively giving away the game for free.

As noted, while the game didn’t land with critics, it has a strong PS Store user review score, which is the result of 70 percent of user reviews giving it a perfect 5/5 score. Meanwhile, the next most common score, with 14 percent of the share, is 4/5 stars. Every other score has a percentage share in the single digits.

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A Fan-Favorite RPG

For those just learning about Crystar, it follows the story of Rei and her little sister Mirai, who are dragged into the afterworld of Purgatory. To save her younger sister, Rei must sign a contract with the Demons of Purgatory to fight the monsters that have infected their world. If Rei fails, the soul of her sister will be gone.

Crystar takes at least 20 to 25 hours just to mainline. Add side content, and the range is more like 30 to 35 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will need closer to 50 hours with the game. To this end, this is up to 50 hours of content per dollar, which may be the greatest value on the PS Store right now.

Those on PS5 after something newer may be more interested in a new remaster of a Nintendo GameCube exclusive game, which just released on the PlayStation Store, and earned a 98 out of 100 PS Store user review score in the process.