PS5 Users Can Get One of the Best Video Game Trilogies for Just $8

PS5 users, as well as PS4 users, can get one of the best video game trilogies of all time for just $8, thanks to a substantial 80% discount in a new PlayStation Store sale. This is the lowest price ever for the trilogy, which offers up to 100 hours of content. That’s 12.5 hours of content for every $1 spent. Suffice it to say, this is some of the best value available on the PS Store right now. The games in question are on the older side, but they do hold up alright, especially for nostalgics of the PS3 era.

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Those after a new release may be more interested in a 2002 RPG classic that just came to PS5 alongside incredible reviews. Those who aren’t interested in any new release at the moment may want to check out Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection. It includes Assassin’s Creed 2, which is the best game in the series. It also includes Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, the second-best game in the series. Lastly, it includes the trilogy capstone, Assassin’s Creed Revelations, which is easily the weakest of the three games, but in terms of the entire franchise, still a middle-of-the-pack release. The entire trilogy tells the story of Ezio, the series’ most well-known and best protagonist. Many consider the run of releases the peak of the Ubisoft series, which is almost unrecognizable in the modern era. And at $8, rather than the normal $40, you are essentially paying $2.33 per game.

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Still Great in 2026

It is worth noting that there is no native PS5 version of the collection, but the collection is playable on PS5 and PS5 Pro via backward compatibility. Meanwhile, the collection, which came out in 2016, isn’t just a collection of ports. It’s a collection of remasters.

As noted, each game holds up pretty well. It may be hard to go back in time if you’ve only ever played the modern games, but for those who want a potent dosage of nostalgia, the collection delivers. And this is evident in its 4.68 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store after more than 34,000 user reviews. This is a 94 on a 100-point scale.

For those unfamiliar with the games, Assassin’s Creed II was released in 2009 by Ubisoft as the second game in the series and the first starring Ezio. Upon release, it earned a 91 on Metacritic, the highest rating in the series. The following year, it got a sequel in the form of Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood. The direct sequel earned a 90 on Metacritic, the second-best score in the series’ history. The final installment in the Ezio series was then released in 2011 as Assassin’s Creed Revelations, which received an 80 on Metacritic. This is a solid score, but obviously a drop-off. That said, many agree it should be a few points higher, and would be if it wasn’t judged against the two best games in the series.