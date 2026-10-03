2002 RPG Comes to PlayStation for the First Time, and PS5 Fans Love It

An RPG from 2002 has come to PlayStation for the first time, via the PS5 and PS4, and PlayStation fans are loving it. And we know PlayStation fans are loving it because it has a 4.88 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store after more than 243 user reviews. On a 100-point scale, this is a 98 out of 100. To this end, 95% of user reviews on the PS Store from PS5 and PS4 users have awarded the RPG a perfect 5/5. Meanwhile, 4/5 and 1/5 stars both have a 2% share, while 3/5 stars have a 1% share. There isn’t a single score of 2/5.

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The PlayStation Store has been getting lots of old-school nostalgia recently, as this new release follows a classic NES game coming to the digital Sony storefront. This time, the nostalgia is 2002 PC nostalgia. More specifically, Gothic II nostalgia. The sequel to the equally classic 2001 game Gothic is now available on the PlayStation Store for $30 following the release of the first game on the PS Store back in August. And it’s no surprise PlayStation fans are enjoying Gothic II, because they enjoyed the first game, which currently has a 4.9 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store. In the case of Gothic II, specifically, though, the original notably released back in the day to a 79 on Metacritic. This is a solid score, but certainly not great. So, in this specific context, it’s a bit surprising to see it at 4.88; however, anyone picking up the classic version of Gothic II on PS4 or PS5 in 2026 is either a huge, nostalgic fan of the series or, at a minimum, a massive RPG fan, so the idea that all of these users are loving it makes sense. It helps that the cult-classic 2002 game holds up fairly well, considering it’s a 2002 RPG.

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Over 50 Hours of Classic RPG

This isn’t just the original game, but the base gam bundeled with its expansion, Night of the Raven. Together, they offer over 50 hours of content, 200 weapons, and 100 quests. Those on PS5 Pro will not find any PS5 Pro enhancements, though. Meanwhile, the trilogy will be completed by November 24, when Gothic III is released on the PlayStation Store for the same platforms.

For those unfamiliar with the game, it’s an action RPG most similar to classics like Risen, with the open-ended approach of something like The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. Meanwhile, in more modern terms, its realism, progression style, and large focus on NPC routines could be compared to Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

That said, it’s not a standalone sequel. It’s a direct sequel. To this end, you play as the same nameless character, your relationships to characters carry over, major events from the first game are referenced, and it takes place shortly after the events of the first game. So, if you’re interested in playing this new RPG release, you will have to backtrack a little first.