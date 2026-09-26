New PS5 Exclusive Game Now Available for Free

A new PS5 exclusive game is now available for free. The PS5 game in question was released this week exclusively on the Sony console, and it is 100% free of charge, with zero microtransactions. The game is coming to Steam sometime in October, but right now, the only place it can be had is the PlayStation Store, where it has a 3.46 out of 5 stars after more than 4,300 user reviews.

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More specifically, all PS5 users can grab Luc Bernard and Arcade Distillery’s educational adventure game, The Light in the Darkness: Director’s Cut, for free. This is an expanded and improved version of the 2023 game The Light in the Darkness, which was a PS4 console exclusive. According to the aforementioned Bernard, this new version is the original vision of the game, complete with full voice acting, an extended narrative, new animation, and more that the original game did not allow for.

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A Very Emotional Game

As for the game itself, it is a narrative game that follows a Polish-Jewish family living in a Nazi-occupied France during World War II. You aren’t a soldier or a political leader, just an ordinary person living through a tragic time. As you would expect, the game is heavy, as the top user review for it on the PlayStation Store notes.

“I cried for 20 minutes after playing this game,” reads the review in question. “I cannot express the emotion this game made me feel. It is so beautifully written.”

It remains unclear how the original ended up as a PS4 console exclusive, and the same applies here, but with the PS5. To this end, if there is a Nintendo Switch 2 version or an Xbox Series X version in the works, there is no word of it. Considering the original never made its way to Nintendo Switch or Xbox One, it is unlikely this version will, especially since there is presumably no funding for said ports given that the game is free.

It is unclear how long this new PS5 version of the game is. It has been expanded, but it’s unclear to what extent. The original PS4 version is only 1 to 2 hours long, so it’s unlikely to be much longer than 2 hours.

Those who do decide to check it out should not expect much in terms of gameplay. In fact, some negative reviews for it highlight the controls of the game, in particular, not being great. To this end, it is very much a narrative-led experience, and according to more user reviews than not, this narrative is solid. And it’s free, with no PS Plus required, unlike a 10/10 open-world RPG currently impressing PS Plus subscribers.